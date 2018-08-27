Goodman guessing he’s ‘mopey’ widower in ‘Roseanne’ spinoff

FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, John Goodman arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Roseanne” in Burbank, Calif. Goodman is speculating that this fall’s “Roseanne” spinoff will mean curtains for the matriarch played by Roseanne Barr. In an interview with the Sunday Times of London, Goodman said he wasn’t sure how the new series, titled “The Conners,” will be structured. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision