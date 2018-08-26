Oh, brother! 2 Coach Grudens: Raiders’ Jon, Redskins’ Jay

FILE - In this July 25, 2014, file photo, ESPN broadcaster and former NFL coach Jon Gruden, left, walks with his brother, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, after practice at the team’s NFL football training facility in Richmond, Va. With Jon leaving “Monday Night Football” to return to the sideline after a decade away, and Jay entering his fifth season, they will join the Harbaughs as the only sets of siblings to simultaneously hold jobs as NFL head coaches. (AP Photo, File)