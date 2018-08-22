Colts’ longtime announcer retired after using racial slur

Bob Lamey watches the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team practice in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Longtime announcer Bob Lamey, who has announced his retirement as voice of the Indianapolis Colts, used a racial slur while retelling a story last week to a “friend.” Lamey’s attorney released a statement Wednesday morning, Aug. 22, 2018, acknowledging Lamey used “inappropriate” language during an off-the-air conversation last week and immediately apologized to those involved. (The Indianapolis Star via AP) AP