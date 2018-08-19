Gretchen Carlson: Miss America’s claims cost pageant $75K

FILE- In this Oct. 17, 2017 file photo, Gretchen Carlson participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her book “Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Back Your Power” at AOL Studios, in New York. Miss America chairwoman Carlson has struck back against the reigning Miss America, saying Cara Mund’s allegations that Carlson and others have bullied and silenced her has led to the loss of $75,000 in scholarship money for this year’s contestants. In a Twitter post late Sunday night, Aug. 19, 2018, whose authenticity was verified by the Miss America Organization, Carlson, the former Fox News host, wrote that she was “surprised and saddened beyond words” by Mund’s letter on Friday, Aug. 17 complaining of how she has been treated during her nearly one year reign as Miss America. AP, File Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision