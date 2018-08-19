Thatcher man accused of waving gun at dance over loud music

A 72-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly waving a gun at a southeastern Arizona high school dance because he didn't like the loud music.
Thatcher police say Robert Layton was undergoing an evaluation at a hospital before being booked into the Graham Count Jail.
It was unclear Sunday if Layton has a lawyer yet.
Police say Layton drove to the Thatcher High School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Friday and complained about the loud music.
Witnesses say Layton pulled a 9mm handgun out of his pocket and waved it around before walking over to the music equipment and pulling wires to disable the music.
A disc jockey at the event wrested Layton to the ground and disarmed him.
Authorities later said there were no bullets in the handgun.
