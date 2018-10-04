Trump’s NAFTA deal solves a small issue for California dairy farmers, but this major problem remains

For the hundreds of dairy farmers in the Central Valley — who represent the largest piece of California’s farm bounty — the Trump administration’s new North American trade deal solves a small problem with exports to Canada.

But it leaves a much bigger problem unresolved.

The deal, a revision of the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, does nothing to address a significant trade barrier that’s crippling dairy sales to the more important customer on California’s doorstep: Mexico.

“Mexico is by far our largest market, for the U.S. and California,” said economist Annie AcMoody of the Western United Dairymen trade association in Modesto.





In general, farmers welcomed the new treaty, largely because it leaves the basics of the earlier agreement intact but also because it eases anxieties about a full-blown trade war with America’s neighbors. The agreement will provide California farmers with “much-needed certainty,” said Jamie Johansson, president of the California Farm Bureau Federation, in a prepared statement.

Yet the announcement of the new trade agreement, lauded by President Donald Trump as a breakthrough for American exporters, was seen as a mixed bag in California’s dairy industry.





Dairy farmers in California generated revenue of $6.6 billion last year, an improvement over 2016. But prices have been shaky and revenue remains well below the peak of $9.4 billion in 2014, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

Dairy farming is largely centered in the San Joaquin Valley — it accounts for $858 million of annual production in Merced County and $383 million in Fresno County — but exists throughout the state. Dairy production in Sacramento County is a $48 million-a-year business.

Dairy producers are pleased that the new deal, which still needs to be ratified by Congress, would improve access to Canadian markets slightly. Canada currently imposes tariffs of more than 200 percent on most imported dairy products but agreed to abandon tariffs on a volume of dairy products that equals 3.59 percent of Canadian demand, said Jaime Castaneda, senior vice president of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.





“They’re opening up a little more,” AcMoody said.

The deal also eliminates a Canadian government pricing scheme that covers a specialty product known as ultra-filtered milk, which is used to make cheese and yogurt. Because of the Canadian system, which imposes strict government controls on pricing and production, Canadian dairy farmers have been flooding world markets with ultra-filtered milk at artificially depressed prices.

AcMoody said the downturn in global markets has depressed prices for California producers.

Canada’s concession will help California farmers. But AcMoody said the good news is more than offset by the ongoing effects of devastating tariffs on American-made cheese that Mexico imposed in June — to retaliate for steel and aluminum tariffs added by the Trump administration. The cheese tariffs range from 20 to 25 percent.

Those tariffs remain in place, to the utter frustration of California farmers and processors.

“We are not ready to take a victory lap,” said David Ahlem, chief executive of Hilmar Cheese Co Inc., a major processor based in Merced County. “We can’t enjoy the benefits of the new NAFTA because Mexico is essentially closed.” He made the comments at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday.

Farm leaders implored the Trump administration to get Mexican tariffs removed as quickly as possible. They similarly urged U.S. negotiators to resolve retaliatory tariffs announced by another major trading partner, China.

“We’ve seen California farmers, ranchers and agricultural marketers lose sales because of the retaliatory tariffs from Canada, Mexico and in particular from China,” said the Farm Bureau’s Johansson. “Until those tariffs come off, farmers won’t see the full benefit of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement.”

In dollar terms, California dairy farmers sold $420 million worth of products to Mexico in 2016, the last year for which figures were available, according to the state Department of Food and Agriculture.





The tariffs are crippling sales to Mexico; the volume of U.S.-made cheese that crossed the border fell to 6,900 tons in July, down from 12,000 tons in June, according to AcMoody. Figures for California alone weren’t available.