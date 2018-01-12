Talent, hard work lift Memorial High hoops star Jalen Green to top of his class

More Videos 3:13 Fresno State athletics director talks about abuse he endured as a child Pause 1:08 Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 2:01 Free our children! Stop Trafficking advocates raise money, awareness at Blackstone, Shaw 0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 1:20 See how Fulton Street reopening turned into a downtown Fresno party 0:57 Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 2:20 His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 1:18 Rolled ice cream is hot, and it's coming to Fresno 1:19 New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises 0:50 Teachers of color help connect with students Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Memorial basketball standout Jalen Green sets sights on NBA The sophomore player with a wide range of skills is among the top prospects catching attention from scouts all over the nation. The sophomore player with a wide range of skills is among the top prospects catching attention from scouts all over the nation. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

The sophomore player with a wide range of skills is among the top prospects catching attention from scouts all over the nation. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee