Future is now for Bulldogs’ Aaron Mitchell, in the form of Houston’s Ed Oliver

More Videos

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl 1:13

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl

Pause
Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

Malik Forrester shows the lighter side of Fresno State football 2:04

Malik Forrester shows the lighter side of Fresno State football

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:08

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 1:36

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

  • Fresno State center Aaron Mitchell proud to be a Bulldog

    Aaron Mitchell, Fresno State senior starting center, talks about the pride he feels for his team and its fans after a victory over San Diego State on Oct. 21. San Diego is Mitchell's hometown.

Aaron Mitchell, Fresno State senior starting center, talks about the pride he feels for his team and its fans after a victory over San Diego State on Oct. 21. San Diego is Mitchell's hometown. Robert Kuwada The Fresno Bee
Aaron Mitchell, Fresno State senior starting center, talks about the pride he feels for his team and its fans after a victory over San Diego State on Oct. 21. San Diego is Mitchell's hometown. Robert Kuwada The Fresno Bee

Marek Warszawski

Future is now for Bulldogs’ Aaron Mitchell, in the form of Houston’s Ed Oliver

By Marek Warszawski

marekw@fresnobee.com

December 22, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 07:00 AM

HONOLULU

The future will line up opposite Aaron Mitchell on Sunday, staring him right in the facemask.

It’ll take the human form of 6-foot-3, 290-pound Ed Oliver, Houston’s All-American, nearly-impossible-to-block defensive tackle.

Like most college football players, Mitchell has aspirations of an NFL career once his time at Fresno State comes to an end at the conclusion of the Hawaii Bowl.

For the senior center, there can be no better résumé-builder than to hold his own against the guy who won the Outland Trophy as a sophomore, projects as a top-10 NFL draft pick as soon as he’s eligible and whom Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb calls “the best guy I’ve seen on film.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Yet Mitchell insists he’s not approaching his final college game that way.

“It’s just another game, honestly,” Mitchell said. “You can’t look at it like, ‘Oh, this is who I’m going against, so it’s a big opportunity.’ Every game is an opportunity, no matter who you’re going against. ...

OLIVER
Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver corrals South Florida running back Darius Tice (6) during their game in Tampa, Fla., on Oct. 28, 2017.
CHRIS O'MEARA AP

“Besides, I’m not just going against (Oliver). There are five of us.”

While that’s technically true, Mitchell will need to be at his best for Fresno State to muster much offense against Houston.

While listed as a tackle, Oliver lines up as a nose guard in the Cougars’ 3-4 scheme. Meaning he and Mitchell will bang helmets just about every snap.

Grubb and offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer certainly don’t want Mitchell blocking Oliver one-on-one. That would be an exercise in foolishness. Guards Netane Muti and Micah St. Andrew will be there to lend a 300-pound body.

But Oliver will be Mitchell’s primary responsibility – in addition to calling the protections and snapping the ball.

“Aaron’s going to have to find a couple things out of (Oliver’s) stance that might clue him into something, but there’s not much,” Grubb said. “He plays you pretty straight up. Aaron will need a mindset that he’s going to have to have his best game. And it’s such a critical point of attack.”

The last part can’t be emphasized enough. If a defense has a stud outside linebacker, the offense can simply run away from him. A stud cornerback can be somewhat negated since the offense can pass to the opposite side.

There’s no escaping – or avoiding – a stud in the middle of the defensive line. He can affect every single play.

TROPHY
Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver takes questions after earning the Outland Trophy as the nation’s outstanding interior lineman during the College Football Awards show on Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta.
JOHN AMIS AP

That’s what Oliver has done since his first career game (a 33-23 upset of Oklahoma in the 2016 opener) after signing with the Cougars as a five-star recruit. This season, despite constant double teams and an MCL injury, the Houston native piled up 14 1/2 tackles for losses, 5 1/2 sacks, seven quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

“He’s just as good as everyone says he is,” Mitchell said. “Flies around with a great motor. Makes a lot of plays, like a good D-lineman should. Definitely the things that stick out are his get-off and his motor. He plays to the whistle and always wants to get to the ball.”

Providing some level of comfort for Grubb and DeBoer is the fact that Mitchell has faced some awfully good tackles: Washington’s Vita Vea, Alabama’s Da’Ron Payne and, as a sophomore, Mississippi’s Robert Nkemdiche, drafted in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals.

He’s just as good as everyone says he is.

Fresno State center Aaron Mitchell, on Houston’s Ed Oliver

“I’ve played against a lot of big dudes, a lot of big names and a lot of guys who are going to have great careers after college football,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, too, wants that opportunity. A fourth-year senior (the previous coaching staff foolishly burned his redshirt year for a handful of snaps against Southern Utah), the All-Mountain West second-team selection has started 37 consecutive games at center and guard.

This year was undoubtedly Mitchell’s best. The San Diego native emerged as a team captain and leader of an offensive line that ranks fifth in the nation in sacks allowed and third in tackles for losses allowed.

LIFT
Bulldogs center Aaron Mitchell works out his triceps and shoulders during the team’s offseason conditiong program prior to the 2017 season.
FRESNO BEE FILE

To finish this remarkable turnaround season on a high, Fresno State needs to snap its six-game bowl losing streak, which puts a lot of pressure on Mitchell to prevent Oliver from wreaking havoc.

“That is what is awesome about Aaron Mitchell,” Grubb said. “I don’t know if he’d want it any other way for his last game as a Bulldog: ‘Put that weight on me and let’s see what happens.’ I’m fired up for it.”

Mitchell is fired up as well, though he’s absorbed enough of coach Jeff Tedford’s mantra to avoid placing too much emphasis on any single opponent or matchup.

“That’s what Coach Tedford has been preaching all year: It’s just another game,” Mitchell said. “Each week, gotta prepare the same way. Whether it’s for the best defensive lineman in the country or anyone else.”

37 consecutive starts for Bulldogs senior center Aaron Mitchell

Of course, this isn’t just another game. It’s the last time he’ll pull on a Bulldogs jersey before he spends the spring semester training for the NFL while trying to complete his degree in business administration.

Just don’t ask the 6-2, 305-pounder to reflect on his time at Fresno State. It’s still too soon for that.

“I’m excited to be done and become a fan and watch what this program is going to turn into, but I can’t think about that type of stuff right now,” Mitchell said. “I’ve got to prepare my five and prepare this offense to go out there and play a really good Houston defense.

“We can talk after Sunday. How’s that?”

Sounds good. The future will be here shortly.

Marek Warszawski: 559-441-6218, @MarekTheBee

Up next

FRESNO STATE VS. HOUSTON

Sunday, Dec. 24: 5:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium (50,000) in Honolulu

Records: Bulldogs 9-4, 7-1 Mountain West; Cougars 7-4, 5-3 American Athletic

TV/radio: ESPN/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600).

Of note: The Bulldogs make a third trip to the Hawaii Bowl since 2012, having lost to Southern Methodist in 2012 and Rice in 2014. Houston is a bigger challenge. The Cougars opened with a road victory against a Power-5 team (Arizona). Houston has the Outland Trophy winner in defensive tackle Ed Oliver (14.5 tackles for loss; 5.5 sacks). A big-play offense is led by D’Eriq King, who in the past three games has completed 73 percent of his passes for 832 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, averaging 11.2 yards per pass attempt.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl 1:13

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl

Pause
Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

Malik Forrester shows the lighter side of Fresno State football 2:04

Malik Forrester shows the lighter side of Fresno State football

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:08

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 1:36

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

  • Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

    Newly hired head coaches at Tennessee and Nebraska are making last-minute pushes for Adrian Martinez’s services. Martinez faces a life-changing decision.

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

View More Video

About Marek Warszawski

Marek Warszawski

@marekthebee

Columnist Marek Warszawski doesn't follow the crowd or kowtow to popular opinion. He'll tell you exactly how he feels -- on a wide variety of subjects. Email: marekw@fresnobee.com. Twitter: @marekthebee. Phone: 559-441-6218.