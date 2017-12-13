More Videos

  • Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost

    In an interview Monday night with The Fresno Bee, Clovis West High senior Adrian Martinez talked about the tough choices he had to make between Nebraska and Tennessee. Here's what he had to say about Nebraska and its newly hired head coach Scott Frost.

In an interview Monday night with The Fresno Bee, Clovis West High senior Adrian Martinez talked about the tough choices he had to make between Nebraska and Tennessee. Here's what he had to say about Nebraska and its newly hired head coach Scott Frost.
In an interview Monday night with The Fresno Bee, Clovis West High senior Adrian Martinez talked about the tough choices he had to make between Nebraska and Tennessee. Here's what he had to say about Nebraska and its newly hired head coach Scott Frost. Marek Warszawski The Fresno Bee

Marek Warszawski

Hot college football prospect Adrian Martinez announces his choice

By Marek Warszawski

marekw@fresnobee.com

December 13, 2017 04:05 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Quarterback Adrian Martinez is committed to Nebraska, the Clovis West High senior announced via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Martinez, rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247Sports, said he had narrowed his choices to Tennessee and Nebraska this week. He had previously committed to Tennessee, but things changed after the Volunteers let coach Butch Jones go.

Both university’s coaches made recent personal visits to the Martinez home in Clovis, and Adrian and his father, Tony Martinez, spent last weekend in Lincoln, Neb., touring the Cornhusker facilities and meeting with new coach Scott Frost.

Martinez, who will graduate next month, plans to enroll early at his new school and participate in spring football.

This story will be updated.

Marek Warszawski: 559-441-6218, @MarekTheBee

