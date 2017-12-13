Hot college football prospect Adrian Martinez announces his choice

Quarterback Adrian Martinez is committed to Nebraska, the Clovis West High senior announced via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Martinez, rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247Sports, said he had narrowed his choices to Tennessee and Nebraska this week. He had previously committed to Tennessee, but things changed after the Volunteers let coach Butch Jones go.

Both university’s coaches made recent personal visits to the Martinez home in Clovis, and Adrian and his father, Tony Martinez, spent last weekend in Lincoln, Neb., touring the Cornhusker facilities and meeting with new coach Scott Frost.

Martinez, who will graduate next month, plans to enroll early at his new school and participate in spring football.

This story will be updated.