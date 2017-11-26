Formula for sending Bulldogs to Boise State for title game doesn’t compute

More Videos 2:58 Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State Pause 2:00 Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno 3:13 Fresno State athletics director talks about abuse he endured as a child 2:11 Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray 1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:13 What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 1:17 Blackstone Avenue redevelopment could add new life to key street 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:16 Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State Fresno State beat Boise State 28-17 in the 2017 regular-season finale. And with the win, the Bulldogs re-energized Bulldog Stadium once again. The Red Wave chanted and cheered. Players danced afterward. And in the end, Fresno State players hoisted the milk can trophy that's awarded to the winner between the two rival schools. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee Fresno State beat Boise State 28-17 in the 2017 regular-season finale. And with the win, the Bulldogs re-energized Bulldog Stadium once again. The Red Wave chanted and cheered. Players danced afterward. And in the end, Fresno State players hoisted the milk can trophy that's awarded to the winner between the two rival schools. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee

Fresno State beat Boise State 28-17 in the 2017 regular-season finale. And with the win, the Bulldogs re-energized Bulldog Stadium once again. The Red Wave chanted and cheered. Players danced afterward. And in the end, Fresno State players hoisted the milk can trophy that's awarded to the winner between the two rival schools. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee