What I learned from spending the day among 3,500 women at Fresno conference

More Videos 2:13 What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? Pause 1:47 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 0:54 Faith leaders protest outside of Rep. Devin Nunes' office 0:26 Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno 1:09 After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like. 1:54 See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District 1:43 Watch buildings shake in the Mexico City earthquake 1:47 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Amy Purdy inspires at annual Women's Conference Amy Purdy shared her past to help inspire all of those in attendance at the annual Central California Women's Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 in downtown Fresno. Amy Purdy shared her past to help inspire all of those in attendance at the annual Central California Women's Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 in downtown Fresno. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Amy Purdy shared her past to help inspire all of those in attendance at the annual Central California Women's Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 in downtown Fresno. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee