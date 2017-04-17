It’s early, but Giants’ slow start vs. NL West also-rans doesn’t bode well

Enter the Warzone, where April showers bring May mud.
▪ It’s not so bad that the Giants are 5-9 and in last place after two weeks.
More so that the Giants are 5-9 and in last place after two weeks of playing the Diamondbacks, Padres and Rockies.
What happens when they face a team that will actually finish over .500?
▪ The Dodgers have more good outfielders than they know what to do with. Yet they’re the ones reportedly engaged in trade talks for Ryan Braun.
Meanwhile, the Giants trot out Jarrett Parker (ouch) and Chris Marrero (yikes) while signing Melvin Upton Jr. to a minor-league deal.
That’s what happens when you’re paying Matt Cain $20 million to throw batting practice fastballs.
▪ That’s what happens when you’re paying Matt Cain $20 million to throw batting practice fastballs.
▪ Either the Dodgers need to rest Rich Hill for a month, or they get him a new finger.
▪ Nineteen points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, five blocks, three steals – Draymond Green just might be the NBA’s MIP.
Most Indispensable Player.
▪ Correct “basketball play” or not, Paul George looked like he wanted no part of that final shot when LeBron James came over to double team.
In order to make game-winning shots in the playoffs, you first have to be willing to take them.
In situations like that, I gotta get the last shot.
Paul George
▪ If C.J. Miles’ 14-footer had gone in, the three top Eastern Conference seeds would’ve each lost Game 1 on their home floor.
Who says the NBA playoffs are predictable? (Well, they kinda are. But not completely.)
▪ Asked Monday about the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas, Derek Carr said, “How do you keep playing somewhere for people who love you, then go somewhere else?”
Excellent question.
▪ Ever the diplomat, Carr took the time to apologize for not being able to root for UNLV.
Because, well, he’s Bulldog bred.
Derek Carr: "I can't root for the UNLV when we get there so please don't be offended. I love you guys, but it's Fresno State all the way."— Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) April 17, 2017
▪ The longer we go without hearing anything definitive about a United Soccer League franchise coming to Fresno, the less likely it’ll happen.
Which is too bad. Pro soccer could thrive here in the right setting.
▪ With Steve Fisher stepping down following 18 seasons at San Diego State, Fresno State’s Rodney Terry becomes the second-longest tenured Mountain West men’s basketball coach behind Boise State’s Leon Rice.
Let that sink in a moment.
▪ First Marvin Menzies to UNLV. One year later, Paul Weir to New Mexico.
New Mexico State, the new cradle of MW basketball.
▪ UNLV hired Desiree Reed-Francois as its new athletic director.
Haven’t heard that name since a period of Fresno State history most around here would like to forget.
▪ Why is the Bulldogs baseball team barely over .500? Look no further than their 5.65 team ERA – nearly two runs higher than last season’s 3.72.
▪ From the Department of Now We’ve Seen Everything: an email from an “unabashed proponent of women’s lacrosse” complaining that Fresno State coach Jessica Giglio hasn’t gotten the Bulldogs good enough, fast enough.
For reals.
▪ Amazing that more than 50 local runners completed Monday’s Boston Marathon.
That’s 26 miles longer than we prefer to run.
▪ Ever wonder what’s on top of those volcanic-looking mesas that rise from both sides of the San Joaquin River north of Fresno?
Find out for yourself Sunday at Open Preserve Day at the McKenzie Preserve, hosted by the Sierra Foothill Conservancy. (For details, go to sierrafoothill.org and click the events listing.)
▪ For no particular reason: Rob Deer
▪ Yes, Buchanan High football phenom Kendall Milton really is 6 feet 1½ inches tall (and growing).
Stood eye to eye with him just to make certain. As did UCLA running backs coach Deshaun Foster.
▪ A San Jose man turned himself into police for stealing a Jerry Rice autographed football from a charity auction.
Patrick Van Lam evidently didn’t want to go on the lam.
The Warzone often needs a hasty escape from his bad jokes. Make way at 559-441-6218, or @MarekTheBee.
Comments