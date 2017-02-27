Plenty to admire about Aaron Judge, but monster HRs won’t be final verdict

Enter the Warzone, brainwash-free since 1969.
▪ Ah, spring training. Every year you can’t wait for it to begin. And as soon as it gets here, you can’t wait for it to end.
▪ Former Fresno State slugger Aaron Judge continues to turn heads with moonshot home runs and impressive throws for the Yankees.
Now the 6-foot-7, 282-pounder just needs to avoid striking out in half his at-bats – no easy feat for a man with a strike zone as huge as his.
He is a freak.
Yankees third baseman Chase Headley, on Aaron Judge
▪ Despite a 3.60 career ERA over eight major-league seasons, Doug Fister remains at home in Merced instead of in Arizona or Florida.
Little doubt the phone will ring soon.
▪ A couple of readers thought we were joking about MLB’s “experiment” to start placing a runner at second to begin extra innings.
Sadly, no.
▪ Just when it looked like Fresno State might get swept by UC Riverside, at home, the Highlanders’ Yeager Taylor apparently forgot how to run the bases after hitting a tying homer.
It’s a trot, not a sprint.
▪ Being February, and all, tough to second-guess Mike Batesole for pulling Ricky Tyler Thomas after the ace left-hander threw 106 pitches over seven innings Friday night.
That is, until Rickey Ramirez had to throw 118 pitches the day following that 18-inning marathon.
▪ The worst thing about the Half Pound Bulldog Sausage they sell at B&B Stadium (abbreviation ours) is that it costs $9.
The best thing is you won’t have to eat again for the rest of the weekend.
▪ Crazy how one road win changes everything.
Had Fresno State lost at San Diego State last week, the Bulldogs probably would’ve found themselves in the play-in game at the Mountain West tournament.
Instead, they can soar as high as the No. 3 seed.
Big win for us, easily one of the biggest we’ve had since I’ve been here.
Fresno State basketball coach Rodney Terry following last week’s triumph at San Diego State
▪ Quite a dilemma for all NFL hopefuls participating in this week’s combine:
Do poorly, and you might not get drafted. Do too well, and you could get drafted by the Browns.
▪ Adidas is offering an island to anyone who breaks the 40-yard dash record.
We hear Revis Island is unoccupied.
▪ Eleven players from the MW received invitations to Indianapolis.
None were from Fresno State, which got shut out of the proceedings for the second straight year.
By no mere coincidence, 3-9 and 1-11.
▪ Surprised that Tony Tuioti left the Bulldogs for Cal after barely two months on the job?
Don’t be. For many assistant coaches, loyalty is only as thick as the stack of dollar bills placed in front of them.
▪ Quick fixes (trading two first-round picks and two seconds for Steve Nash, giving $64 million to Timofey Mozgov) is what got the Lakers into their current mess.
And quick fixes won’t get them out of it, Magic Johnson or no.
$64 million Amount Lakers gave to free-agent center Timofey Mozgov
▪ Taking a page from the Warriors’ blueprint, the Lakers are about to hire agent Rob Pelinka as general manager.
The same Pelinka who, way back when, represented DeShawn Stevenson during his jump from Washington High School to the NBA.
▪ If you enjoy skiing or riding – like seven straight hours worth of enjoyment – and want to help a great cause, register for Sunday’s Seven Hours on the Razor at China Peak.
▪ Our assertion that not every drop of water that flows into the San Joaquin River is “wasted” didn’t sit well with The Ag Mob.
Tough.
▪ For no particular reason: Brant Brown
▪ Didn’t start watching the Oscars until moments before Warren and Faye read the nominations for best picture.
Sounds like we didn’t miss anything.
▪ Fresno’s youngest professional boxer, 16-year-old Kevin Mendoza, improved to 2-0 on Saturday night via a four-round unanimous decision in Tijuana, Mexico.
You’ll be hearing more about this kid.
The Warzone once got in a fight in Tijuana. He’d say more 559-441-6218, @MarekTheBee, but then he’d have tequila.
Comments