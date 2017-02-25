China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

Fresno Bee columnist Marek Warszawski has a top-10 list of candidates who could take over for Fresno State's head coach Tim DeRuyter should that be necessary. Here are a few that come to mind.There's more at fresnobee.com.
Bee columnist Marek Warszawski rolls out three big points about the Fresno State-San Diego State game at Bulldog Stadium. Aztec running back Donnell Pumphrey and Bulldog linebacker Jeff Camilli are in there. So is the game's Friday night kickoff time.
The Bulldogs football team opens Mountain West Conference play at Las Vegas on Saturday night, Oct. 1. It's a tough schedule for Fresno State, Bee sports columnist Marek Warszawski says. But the Rebels lost their No. 1 quarterback to injury.
Nora and husband David Ledesma of Fresno founded the Los Angeles Rams Club Central California and are excited the Rams have moved back to Los Angeles. We'll let you judge who is the most enthusiastic. -- Eric Paul Zamora / The Fresno Bee
Bee sports columnist Marek Warszawski presents his three things for Fresno State football to take to heart in its home opener against Sacramento State. The Bulldogs are 0-1 after a road loss to Nebraska.
Sam Hansen is the guy responsible for Fresno Tacos and the zany promotions that have drawn national acclaim, including being co-founder, with Mike Osegueda, of the Taco Throwdown. He talks about the hugely popular event and about bringing Fresno to the world.
Don Cheek, 86, a professor of social psychology, not only is the nation's fastest 100-meter sprinter in his age group, but he is among the fastest in the world. He talks of the importance of exercise for well-being of mind and body.
Ride of Silence participants, including the widow of Patrick TeNyenhuis of Clovis who was killed last month while riding his bike, honor the memories of cyclists killed by automobiles, on a ride from Clovis to Fresno on Wednesday, May 18, 2016.