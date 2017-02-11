Gray Wave can’t sustain Fresno State sports by itself much longer

0:53 You can buy a car from C.J. Wilson now Pause

1:14 Tower at Simonian Farms dedicated to remembering the injustice of WWII relocation camps

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:32 Historic Rowell Building in downtown Fresno undergoes renovation

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities