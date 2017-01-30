49ers’ head-scratching GM hire a sign of extreme faith – or desperation

Enter the Warzone, a soft verbal to nowhere.
▪ The 49ers went 2-14 last season, have zero Pro Bowlers on their roster and few building blocks, no quarterbacks under contract for 2017 and a meddlesome owner who leaks stories and goes through head coaches like Kleenex.
Sounds like a job for a general manager with zero personnel experience.
▪ On the positive side, the 49ers have drawn aces with past hires connected to Stanford. So maybe John Lynch turns into the next John Elway instead of the next Matt Millen.
▪ The 49ers are reportedly giving six-year contracts to both Lynch and presumed head coach Kyle Shanahan, who will also be new at his job.
That’s either a sign of extreme faith or extreme desperation.
John is equipped with tremendous insight into what it takes to create a culture that breeds sustained success.
49ers owner Jed York, on new GM John Lynch
▪ When the biggest Super Bowl headlines are about a 2-year-old story that has been dissected to death and the health of Julio Jones’ big toe, you know it’s going to be a snoozer of a week.
Where’s Jim McMahon and a helicopter when we need them?
▪ Thank goodness we have Tom Brady’s dad to say all the things about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell that Brady himself wants to say but can’t.
▪ Do we want to see Rog shake Tom’s hand on the podium when handing him the MVP trophy?
Sure. But not as much as we want to see Rog envelope Tom in one of those draft night bro hugs.
▪ If the Raiders are so intent on moving to Las Vegas, and paying $1 in annual rent, why should they get to play at the Coliseum for anything less than a king’s ransom in the meantime?
Show some spine, Oakland.
▪ Victories over the top three teams in the Mountain West standings (including a sweep of first-place Nevada) and road losses to three teams that are a combined 9-17.
Sure wish Fresno State basketball season wasn’t so predictable.
▪ The Bulldogs get Air Force and San Diego State this week at home, where they’ve won 12 straight conference games.
Good time to get straightened out.
12 consecutive MW home wins for the Fresno State men’s basketball team
▪ Seeing San Diego State in the bottom half of the MW standings, with the same 3-5 record as Air Force, must be a misprint. Has to be.
▪ Time for our annual disclaimer about national signing day: The coaching and development a football player receives in college is significantly more important than the number of stars next to his name coming out of high school.
▪ Listed heights and weights of the six offensive lineman who have verbally committed to the Bulldogs: 6-5, 330; 6-4, 345; 6-7, 300; 6-5, 280; 6-3, 280; 6-4, 265.
That ought to tell you something about the type of offense coach Jeff Tedford wants to run.
▪ Thanks for the outstanding tennis, Australian Open. No way, no how the three other Grand Slams measure up.
▪ Has there ever been a more classy athlete, in any sport, than Roger Federer? None we can think of.
▪ When athletes we covered during their Bulldogs careers (David Carr and Melvin Ely) are getting inducted into the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame, it’s another sign none of us are getting any younger.
Just count the rings around our eyes.
Just count the rings around our eyes.
▪ Congrats to Carr and Ely, to our friend and sometimes fishing buddy Roger George, and to the rest of the 2017 class, for the well-deserved honor.
▪ Early morning text from Fresno State AD Jim Bartko: “Fishing with Roger today. Where are u!”
Um, reeling from rejection?
▪ For no particular reason: Bubby Brister
▪ Wonderful to see Millerton Lake so full (for late January) and the surrounding hills so green during a weekend hike on the San Joaquin River Trail. But let’s hope Old Man Winter sticks around for a bit longer. Spring can wait its turn.
▪ Three-word reply to the PR folks who inundate our inbox with the results of another asinine “study” that ranks Fresno near the bottom in something (“the 3rd Worst Large City for Football Fans” in this case):
We don’t care.
Sometimes the Warzone is highly ranked, at others he’s just rank. Pass the smell test at 559-441-6218, @MarekTheBee.
Comments