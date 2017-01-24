Fresno State football scores a victory – on the balance sheet

Three years ago this week, the Tim DeRuyter era at Fresno State reached its zenith. Following back-to-back Mountain West titles, DeRuyter received a five-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $7.5 million in base salary.
As Bulldogs fans know all too well, things soon went skittering off the cliff.
When DeRuyter was fired last October following a 1-7 start, he departed with two years and $3.1 million remaining on that deal. That meant Fresno State, following the appointment of Jeff Tedford, was stuck paying for two head football coaches – a major ulcer for an athletic department already straining to feed 21 mouths.
This week DeRuyter did his former school a solid by finding gainful employment elsewhere.
When word began to circulate that Cal was tapping DeRuyter to be its defensive coordinator under first-year head coach Justin Wilcox, the reaction in Fresno tended to be either one of puzzlement (“Why would Cal want a coach whose teams play such terrible defense?”) or cynicism (“At least we know Cal won’t recruit the Valley”).
Here’s the proper response: Good luck, Coach, and thanks for chipping $1 million off our bill.
If DeRuyter had taken the next year (or two) off and returned to his native Long Beach to play golf and sail, Fresno State would’ve been on the hook for the full $3.1 million.
But since DeRuyter went back into coaching right away, Fresno State gets to deduct what he makes at Cal from what is still owed.
I haven’t seen DeRuyter’s new contract but am told his salary there is commensurate with a coordinator in the Pacific-12 Conference. (Meaning Cal didn’t get DeRuyter at a discount, knowing Fresno State still must pay him a ton of dough.) It should also be noted Cal’s last defensive coordinator, Art Kaufman, had a base salary of $590,000 per USA Today’s handy database.
So if we use $590,000 as an approximate waypoint, and assume DeRuyter will be at Cal at least two years, that equates to $1.18 million in relief for Fresno State.
$1.18M Estimated savings for Fresno State after Tim DeRuyter became Cal’s defensive coordinator
Considering the Bulldogs are about to begin competing in wrestling and women’s water polo, with their respective annual budgets of $950,000 and $646,000, it’s easy to see where $1.18 million in savings might be useful.
Fresno State will be similarly off the hook for the two-year guaranteed contracts 2016 coordinators Eric Kiesau and Lorenzo Ward signed last winter. Both will now have their new salaries as Boise State receivers coach (Kiesau) and Louisville secondary coach (Ward) subtracted from the $300,000 coming to them. (I don’t have the details of Kiesau and Ward’s new contracts but suspect they’ll be in the mid to upper $200,000 range.)
The Bulldogs sure didn’t record many victories last season. But this feels like a win on the balance sheet.
By sheer coincidence, Monday was also the day Fresno State kicked off (lame football idiom all ours) season-ticket renewals and scholarship fund donations.
Football ticket sales and Bulldog Scholarship Fund donations are the heart and soul of all 21 of our sport programs.
Fresno State AD Jim Bartko
And in his latest “Letter of the Red Wave,” Athletic Director Jim Bartko personally invited fans to Bulldog Stadium this fall by telling them, “Football ticket sales and Bulldog Scholarship Fund donations are the heart and soul of our 21 sport programs.”
What does that mean in real numbers?
Fresno State needs to raise about $7 million annually for “athletic aid,” which includes scholarships, cost-of-attendance stipends and meal supplements. A little more than $5 million of that, $5.08 million in the 2016-17 budget, comes from the Bulldog Scholarship Fund.
Football ticket sales, while vital to the athletic department’s overall health, actually account for less and less of the revenue pie. As recently as 2010-11, gate receipts for all Bulldogs sports (of which football represents the overwhelming majority) made up 40 percent of total revenue.
Fresno State gets significantly more money from “university support” and NCAA/conference revenue than from ticket sales.
Today that figure is less than 15 percent. Meaning Fresno State gets significantly more money from “university support” (mainly state allocations and and the Instructionally Related Activity Fee paid by every student each semester) and NCAA/conference revenue than from ticket sales.
Nevertheless, when the football team struggles on the field, as it has the past two seasons, the athletic department takes it in the shorts.
This is where it pays to hire desirable, motivated coaches. If DeRuyter, Kiesau and Ward had taken the year off or been unable to find new employment, Fresno State could’ve been out $3.7 million.
Tim DeRuyter is a proven and experienced defensive coordinator with an excellent track record of success in fielding some of the nation’s best defenses.
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox
With all three finding jobs, the tally will be closer to $2 million by my estimation. All due to DeRuyter’s past successes as a defensive coordinator – and for Cal for making a switch so late in the offseason and hiring a first-time head coach (Wilcox) who could use experienced help.
Cal has been playing football for 101 years (since 1916) and Fresno State for 95 (since 1921, taking 1943 off for World War II). During that time the two programs have been veritable strangers, having occupied the same football field on only three occasions.
But now that the Bulldogs’ new head coach (Tedford) is the winningest coach in Bears history and the Bulldogs’ old head coach (DeRuyter) is the Bears’ new defensive coordinator, it’s a shame there’s so little chance (Las Vegas Bowl?) to renew acquaintances.
If only so Fresno State could personally give thanks for the $1 million assist.
