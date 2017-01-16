Schoolyard play, pinpoint pass in the clutch are vintage Aaron Rodgers

Enter the Warzone, an illegal formation of words.
▪ This was quintessential Aaron Rodgers. Escaping the pocket on his own volition, spinning backward and drifting left as his receivers scramble for openings. Feet dancing, he waits until he can smell the rusher’s breath before unleashing a pass that sails 36 yards downfield to the precise spot it needs to be for Jared Cook to make a great catch.
Then you find out Rodgers designed the play in the huddle, like a kid drawing plays in the dirt?
Incredible.
▪ The final 1 minute, 33 seconds of Green Bay’s thrilling 34-31 victory over Dallas featured 159 yards worth of field goals.
Or 210 yards, if you count the 51-yarder Mason Crosby had to make twice.
▪ The NFL’s top three offensive players: 1, Rodgers; 2, Le’veon Bell; 3, Tom Brady
It’s just kind of schoolyard at times, late in the game like that.
Aaron Rodgers, on the 36-yard pass play to Jared Cook
▪ Sunday night’s rescheduled Chiefs-Steelers game drew the highest TV rating ever for the NFL divisional round.
Say goodbye to watching the NFL playoffs on Sunday mornings.
▪ No sooner does Josh McDaniels withdraw his name from consideration for the 49ers’ head coaching position come the leaks Kyle Shanahan is the guy they wanted all along.
Yeah, sure.
▪ Can’t wait to see the spin if and when Shanahan decides he doesn’t want to work for Jed York, either.
▪ Not only are the 49ers the only NFL team without a head coach, they’re also the only one without a general manager. Which, when you’re 2-14, is a far more important job.
The Chargers’ move to Los Angeles marks the first time in professional sports history that a franchise relocates to a city that couldn’t care less.
▪ Because he’s Al Davis’ son, it was easy to assume Mark Davis was using Las Vegas as leverage against someplace else.
That assumption was wrong. The Las Vegas Raiders are coming … er, going.
▪ Not sure if Rodney Terry made substantive changes to his lineup for Saturday’s game against Boise State to send a message or because he believed that starting five would give Fresno State a better chance to win.
Either way, it sure worked.
▪ The Bulldogs’ best players in the 89-80 victory were Deshon Taylor and Bryson Williams. Taylor’s defensive hustle and free-throw shooting (9 of 10 in the final 5:29) were massive, while Williams somehow scrunched 14 points, seven boards, three steals and two blocks into 19 minutes.
It’s one night. We’re going to continue to build this. This was a great team win.
Rodney Terry, on the unusual starting lineup he used Saturday against Boise State
▪ The new football coaches were introduced at halftime. Impression after seeing them together: This is a fairly youthful group. Aside from Jeff Tedford and J.D. Williams, everyone else is on the tender side of 45.
▪ Looking slightly out of place in his red Bulldogs pullover was Kirby Moore, the new receivers coach who played at Boise State.
But no stranger than seeing Joe Bernardi touting San Jose State blue and gold.
▪ Of the former coaching staff, so far only Lorenzo Ward (secondary coach, Louisville), Burl Toler (receivers, UC Davis) and Bernardi (offensive line, San Jose State) have landed new jobs.
▪ We want our leaders to be brave. We want them to set a noble example. We want them to be a beacon of light.
Fresno State AD Jim Bartko checked all three boxes. Bartko’s confrontation of his own sexual molestation as a child, in such a public, head-on manner, will save others from silence and shame.
▪ As someone who likes to ski on frozen water, paddle my kayak on flowing rivers and full lakes and drink from mountain streams, 2017 could not have gotten off to a better start.
178 total inches of snowfall this winter at China Peak
▪ For no particular reason: Louis Lipps
▪ Lots of reaction to Sunday’s column on shrinking attendance for men’s basketball. The email inbox was stuffed with complaints about ticket prices and the cost of parking.
Didn’t realize tickets and parking were free at Selland Arena.
▪ And then there’s the guy who wants Fresno State to publicly censure John Welty and Scott Johnson for their ills and rename Save Mart Center the Tark Arena. Which would then bring fans back in droves.
Sounds like someone ran out of his meds.
