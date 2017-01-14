Despite recent success, Fresno State men’s basketball still a tough sell

We’re only a third of the way through conference play, but the shot clock has expired on another season of Fresno State men’s basketball.
I’m not talking about the outcome of any game, or even a return trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Despite the maddening inconsistency shown by this bunch of Bulldogs, subduing Mountain West contenders one night and the next getting run off the court by bottom-rungers, the Big Dance remains a three-step away.
“We know the ebbs and flows,” coach Rodney Terry said. “We’re going to have ups and downs. That’s college basketball.”
By every account, the Mountain West will once again be a one-bid league. Which reduces the 18-game conference schedule to little more than a position-jockeying exercise for the conference tournament. Cut down the nets following three wins over three days in Las Vegas, as the Bulldogs did a year ago, and no one will remember the losses to San Jose State and Air Force.
So when I say the shot clock has expired on another season, I’m not talking about W’s and L’s. I’m talking about BIS’s: Butts In Seats. I’m talking about the hope, even expectation, that Fresno State’s brush with March Madness would carry over at the ticket window. That Bulldogs basketball would start to recapture the community’s interest and imagination, especially after what happened during football season.
That noise you’re hearing is the buzzer sounding.
Fans don’t just want to see people running around. They want to see hard-nosed, exciting basketball, and they want to see winning.
Bulldogs guard Jahmel Taylor
Fresno State’s average home attendance entering Saturday’s game against Boise State was 5,947. Last season, it was 6,296. Think about that for a second. The Bulldogs reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years, and the following season 349 fewer people, on average, care to watch them play.
If that figure holds, Fresno State would average fewer than 6,000 fans for the first time since 1977-78.
Even though I didn’t attend Bulldogs games in those days (but I did see Rich Kelley play for Stanford, thanks to Dad), I’ll wager that an extremely large percentage of the 5,556 who bought tickets to see Boyd Grant’s first team actually showed up to the games.
An announced attendance of 6,000 means actual butts in seats of about 3,500. Which doesn’t help the atmosphere inside Save Mart Center.
Not the case these days. An announced attendance of 6,000 means actual attendance (BIS’s) of about 3,500. Which doesn’t help the atmosphere inside Save Mart Center.
Sure, Bulldogs fans get loud on occasion. They stand and yell when Paul Watson drives for a one-handed dunk or Karachi Edo gets his elbow above the rim to swat away a shot. The faithful few thousand turn up every game.
Except that’s all this team plays to anymore, the faithful. Fresno State remains further away from recapturing those casual fans – the ones who used to pack Selland Arena and SMC when the place first opened – than ever.
It would be wrong of me to imply that the Bulldogs are the only college men’s basketball team with declining attendance. The trend is nationwide. Here, though, the bar graph more closely resembles a cliff.
In 2006-07, average home attendance for NCAA Division I climbed to its high-water mark of 5,327. During the nine years since, that figure has dipped 11 percent to 4,744.
46 percent decline in home attendance for Fresno State men’s basketball since 2006-07
Fresno State mirrors those numbers, except it’s the kind of mirror you find in a fun house. Over the same nine-year span, average attendance at SMC plunged 46 percent.
That’s nearly half, for you non-statisticians.
I’ve gone over why many times. But after a while, you can no longer blame NCAA sanctions, samurai swords or the seasons of dreariness under Steve Cleveland. This is the way things are, and nothing’s going to change without a significant investment in the program and a whole bunch of winning.
In the past, Fresno State has taken measures to goose attendance. One year, Paul George bought every seat in the house and let fans in free. In others, the athletic department gave away costly goodies like free iPads. But those kinds of promotions cost money the Bulldogs simply no longer have.
Another factor is the ghastly nonconference home schedule. (Again, this is a factor of money.) The steady stream of Lamars, Menlo Colleges and Prairie View A&Ms provide an easy excuse to stay home.
“Really, when you get down to it, it really shouldn’t matter who you’re playing,” Terry said. “They should come to see you play. It shouldn’t be about the opponents.”
Terry raises a fair point, and maybe one he didn’t intend to make. During his six seasons the Bulldogs have gone from being a team that finishes seventh in the WAC to one that increases its Mountain West victory total every year since joining the league and tastes postseason success.
Fresno State under Terry is a team that emphasizes defense, rebounding and toughness more than running a fluid, fast-paced offense and 3-point shooting.
You can argue a flashier style of play would translate better at the turnstiles. But more likely, it’s just another excuse.
“My job isn’t selling tickets,” said Terry, who recently finalized a contract extension. “My responsibility is to recruit the best student-athletes I can that are going to represent the university the right way, on and off the court, and play an exciting brand of basketball that the community wants to come out and see. That’s my responsibility.”
Despite the Bulldogs’ ups and downs this season, it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if they’re playing their best basketball in March. I wouldn’t even rule out another NCAA Tournament trip.
But the larger, long-term goal of reinvigorating fan interest? That buzzer has already sounded.
