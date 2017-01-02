Pity 49ers’ line of fire can’t include Jed York

Enter the Warzone, writing “2016” on checks through May.
▪ One day after firing his head coach and general manager, 49ers owner Jed York spoke at the lectern for 26 minutes without uttering a syllable of substance.
In other words, there’s no plan going forward except the one that goes by the seat of York’s tailored trousers.
▪ York used the word “culture” 16 times during Monday’s press conference, per the fine accounting of the Associated Press’ Josh Dubow.
The 49ers have seven wins over the last two seasons, so he must be talking the kind of culture that grows nasty bacteria.
▪ York described the Chip Kelly-Trent Baalke shotgun wedding as “a marriage didn’t work, and I probably should have seen it.”
Hard to see anything when you’re willfully blind.
▪ What York needed to say: “I blew it” and “I’m hiring a team president and removing myself from all football decisions.”
What York did say: “I own this football team. You don’t dismiss owners.”
More’s the pity.
I own this football team. You don’t dismiss owners. I’m sorry that that’s the facts and that’s the case, but that’s the fact.
Jed York
▪ If 49ers fans are lucky, York will hire a shrewd general manager who, in turn, hires an effective coach with whom he has a good rapport.
But luck is all it’ll be. Because anyone who would rather have Jim Tomsula coaching his team instead of Jim Harbaugh hasn’t a clue about football.
▪ Colin Kaepernick’s teammates voted him as the recipient of this year’s Len Eshmont Award, which goes to the 49ers player who best exemplifies courage and inspiration.
But … but … but … the talking head on ESPN insisted Kaepernick’s anthem protest had divided the locker room.
▪ If anything, Derek Carr’s MVP case got stronger after breaking his leg. The Raiders’ best (and maybe only) chance on Saturday in Houston is to start rookie Connor Cook.
▪ Matt McGloin is the walking, talking, errant-throwing contradiction to the Backup QB is Everyone’s Favorite Player Theory.
▪ Nick Saban must think Alabama can beat Clemson in the national championship game with one offensive coordinator tied behind his back. Arrogance usually precedes the fall.
Lane Kiffin’s sudden dismissal, from a job he’d already quit, brought to mind Al Davis and his trusty overhead projector.
▪ Lane Kiffin’s sudden dismissal, from a job he’d already quit, brought to mind Al Davis and his trusty overhead projector.
Good times.
▪ Down 10 to Nevada midway through the second half, Fresno State looked headed to a third straight loss and a crippling 0-2 start in Mountain West Conference play.
Jaron Hopkins to the rescue. In the final 46 seconds, Hopkins scored four points, including a dunk off a steal, while also hounding high-scoring guard Marcus Marshall into an airball.
Which is why coach Rodney Terry isn’t fibbing when he calls the junior guard “a high-level player.”
▪ Is Hopkins a true point guard? No. But on this team, he’s the only one (besides walk-on Ryan Beddeo) who comes close.
▪ If Cullen Russo wasn’t in Terry’s doghouse, freshman Bryson Williams doesn’t get the same first-half minutes he did Saturday afternoon. Which means Williams doesn’t produce six points and five rebounds over a four-minute stretch and even log minutes at power forward.
We’ll take serendipity for $500, Alex.
▪ Pretty pointless to complain about a free-throw disparity when you’re making 61.2 percent from the stripe. That’s last in the MW by a hefty margin.
61.2 Fresno State’s free-throw percentage, last in the Mountain West Conference
▪ Jeff Tedford was definitely a “safe” hire. Some would even use the word “retread.” But say this about Fresno State’s new football coach: His staff, primarily offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Orlondo Steinauer, doesn’t fit either description.
▪ Be happy to give you a better impression of the new coaches. Just as soon as we’re allowed to speak with them.
▪ Nothing Steve Kerr does for the remainder of the regular reason will be more important than limiting Andre Iguodala’s minutes.
The Warriors won’t win the NBA title if Iguodala plays on tired, wobbly legs.
▪ For no particular reason: Olden Polynice
▪ Forget early deadlines. James Harden’s stat line against the Knicks (53 points, 16 rebounds, 17 assists) was so obscene it couldn’t be printed in a family newspaper.
▪ Two Louisville players missed the Citrus Bowl with gunshot wounds they reportedly sustained during teammate Lamar Jackson’s Heisman Trophy victory party.
At least 2016 went out with a bang.
The Warzone longs for the days of turf toes, torn meniscus and concussions. Give him the business at 559-441-6218, or @MarekTheBee.
Comments