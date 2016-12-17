Vance Walberg ‘system’ goes back to the future at Clovis West High

Basketball practice at Clovis West High comes to a sudden halt with the shrill of a whistle.
Vance Walberg is talking. Which means everybody is listening.
“Huddle up,” he hollers.
Golden Eagles players wearing cardinal (first team) and gold (second team) jerseys move quickly toward the renowned coach, who has interrupted his own defensive drill.
Walberg brings up Clovis West’s 86-72 loss to Beyer of Modesto two nights before – the only blemish in a 10-1 start. He tells his team the Patriots shot 12 of 21 on 3-pointers and 10 of 14 on twos.
“They were 22 of 35 against us in the last game, including every free throw they made in the fourth quarter,” Walberg says in a voice raspy from a long workday. “It’s hard to beat someone when you allow them to shoot 62, 63 percent.”
What Walberg doesn’t say, because his players already know, is Beyer shot 62.8 percent running the same dribble-drive motion offense Walberg himself developed – and running it, in the assessment of longtime assistant Jose Hernandez, “to perfection.”
Walberg has reimplemented the same offense at Clovis West, combined with a relentless 2-2-1 full-court press and half-court traps. Only his guys are just learning “the system.” Opponents up and down the Valley have been doing it for years while adding their own touches.
If you’re a coach and you’re watching something you designed run really well, it’s a compliment to you.
Adrian Wiggins, Clovis East coach
More than a decade since he built the Golden Eagles into a prep basketball juggernaut (343-68 in 13 seasons from 1989 to 2002 and 10 trips to the section finals), following head-coaching stints at Fresno City College and Pepperdine and assistant jobs at UMass and three NBA teams, Walberg returns to the same gym on Teague Avenue.
His influence never left.
Walberg-ball
If Walberg, 60, looks around his old-turned-new stomping grounds, he’ll see former players and assistants such as Bullard’s Tim Amundsen and Clovis North’s Tony Amundsen, two of the area’s brightest basketball minds. He’ll see friends and colleagues, including Clovis East’s Adrian Wiggins, who consider him a mentor and dozens more who have watched his practices, attended his clinics and studied his best-selling instructional videos.
Most obviously (and flattering) of all, he’ll see boys and girls from Bakersfield to Modesto playing basketball by his blueprint.
“More than half” of all area high school teams run Walberg’s schemes, either completely or conceptually, according to one local college coach. Eight or 10 years ago, that number was even higher.
“There isn’t another coach or PE teacher in this Valley who has made as great an impact,” says Wiggins, who utilized the dribble-drive motion offense while steering the Fresno State women to six straight NCAA Tournament berths.
343-68 Vance Walberg’s 13-year record at Clovis West from 1989-2002
Walberg’s impact will continue, but now that he’s back at Clovis West instead of coaching in college or the NBA, the plot twists and thickens.
All those friends and proteges are no longer simply devotees. They’re also the competition.
“It’s like my oldest son (Jason) told me: ‘Dad, they didn’t hire you to lose,’ ” Walberg says with a chuckle.
Reunited
Watching the Clovis West bench during this week’s North Valley vs. South Valley Shootout, it’s as if 14 years have evaporated.
There’s Walberg, stalking back and forth, gesturing, imploring his players, shouting at the refs, subbing in waves of four and five. Behind sit veteran assistants Jason Brandes and Hernandez (father of Golden Eagles legend Chris Hernandez), just as they were during the first go-round. The younger assistants also have a familiar look. Tyrone Jackson, Anthony Zuniga and Jon Black all played for Walberg at Clovis West, Fresno City, or both.
The band is definitely back together – with the same bandleader occupying center stage.
“Vance is a leader, but for the last several years he hasn’t been leading,” Brandes says. “Vance needs to be the guy at the front, and that’s what I’ve told him for years. That he needs to be back here, in a place that he’s revered and coached like nobody has ever coached in this area.”
He has to be in charge. Some people are just geared like that. They have to drive the car. They just can’t sit in the passenger seat.
Jason Brandes, Clovis West assistant
Walberg admits the allure of becoming a head coach again is one of the factors that brought him back. “You kind of like calling some of your own shots,” he said.
Family is another. The last several years of living in apartments and condos in Denver, Philadelphia and Sacramento were hard on his wife, Rose. Fresno remains home to two of the couple’s four children and two grandchildren, ages 3 and 1.
Daughter Heather Long, in her fifth season coaching the Clovis North girls, “never in a million years” thought her dad would move back after all these years away.
“But it’s awesome,” she says. “It’s so nice to have him around, for all sorts of reasons.”
Back to school
Walberg’s old job came open when Tom Orlich, the man who succeeded him in 2002 and enjoyed a successful 14-year run, stepped down in May to become Stanford’s director of operations under his former player, Jerod Haase.
Clovis West officials reached out to Walberg, three months after he was fired by the Kings during a power struggle between then-coach George Karl and General Manager Vlade Divac.
The Kings were Walberg’s third NBA team in four seasons. Karl, a 27-year NBA coach, calls him “brilliant” and “probably in my top 10 influences” in basketball. His dribble-drive motion offense, designed to produce layups, free throws and open 3-pointers, is perfectly aligned with modern pro basketball thought.
Even teams that don’t run Walberg’s scheme borrow from his concepts and spacing. Watch how the Clippers typically deploy DeAndre Jordan. Not in the traditional post but opposite the ball on the weakside, ready to catch a lob or grab an offensive board.
His impact is global. Everybody runs bits and pieces of the offense. You can even see it in the NBA with teams like the Spurs and Warriors in how they pass and rotate without the ball.
Tony Amundsen, Clovis North coach
Walberg recalled walking through an arena during his season with the Nuggets when he was approached by Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, one year after Dallas won the NBA title.
“I didn’t realize he even knew who I was,” Walberg says. “But he stops me and says, ‘I don’t know if you realize how much you’ve done for this league.’ I thought that was kind of cool.”
‘A chuckle’
It is cool. And so is life in the NBA. You travel on charter flights and buses, and stay at five-star hotels, places where they bring your stuff right up to your room. You’re provided with ample food everywhere you go (locker rooms, hotels, airplanes) and still get a $128 per diem.
Then, all of a sudden, you’re back coaching high school and at the wheel of a van pulling up to a Days Inn. After having eaten dinner at a mall food court.
“I had a chuckle,” Walberg says with a smile. “When I pulled up to the Days Inn, I called my wife and said, ‘Babe, it’s a little different now.’ But it’s still basketball. That stuff was nice, but it wasn’t what I did it for.”
Walberg has thrown himself back into his old job with as much zeal as the 33-year-old he was when Clovis West hired him the first time. Workdays begin at 6 a.m. and often don’t end till after 9. Besides coaching, he’s teaching PE classes, something he thoroughly enjoys.
I haven’t worked a day in my life yet.
Vance Walberg
Most days for lunch Walberg drives to Jimmy John’s, where he always gets the same thing (“skinny No. 1, just meat and cheese”) and the employees have the sandwich waiting for him by the time he reaches the cash register.
He orders to go, heads back to his car and eats while listening to the news.
It’s the only break in an otherwise basketball-stuffed day.
“I just love coaching,” Walberg says. “It doesn’t matter if it’s high school, JC, Division I or NBA – I love being on the court with kids.”
Initial nerves
The kids Walberg has now, the ones who’ve spent most of their careers playing a system that couldn’t be more different, were initially apprehensive.
They knew of the Walberg legend. They’ve seen the years of all his section championships represented on the banner that hangs in the gym. They’ve heard the stories, both good and bad. (Two of Walberg’s eight section titles, in 1999 and 2000, were stripped after one of his standouts, Charlie Rodriguez, was found to be four years older than claimed.)
“Everyone was nervous,” says senior point guard Adrian Antunez, a four-year varsity player. “We didn’t know how this new coaching thing was going to be. For some of us it’s our last year. We didn’t want to mess it up. But since he came in, honestly, it’s been amazing.”
He coached in the NBA, so he immediately had credibility with us guys and with the whole school.
Adrian Martinez, Clovis West junior guard
The Golden Eagles are once again guarding all 84 by 50 feet of the hardwood. (Some would call it “legalized mugging.”) They’re creating bushels of turnovers and scoring in transition. In the half court they’re penetrating and dishing for 3’s with little or no deference given to the shot clock.
“What coach Walberg stresses more than anything is us playing our hearts out,” junior guard Adrian Martinez says.
Although Clovis West has enough talent to contend this season, Walberg says it’ll take “two or three years” to fully implement his system.
While that may seem like a long time, consider the 17 players who made up the 2000-01 Golden Eagles squad that went 31-3. Sixteen of them had played under Walberg since the first grade, through AAU ball. The 17th (Jackson) had been with him since the seventh.
Although he won’t make any assurances how long this Clovis West tenure will last (“You never know what could happen”), Walberg sounds like a coach building for the future instead of resting on the past.
“People ask how many years: I think I’ve got a good 10 to 15 years left in me,” he says. “Now, how long I go, I don’t know. I’m going to go till I feel like stopping. Not going to be anytime soon. I haven’t worked a day in my life yet.”
The Walberg file
VANCE WALBERG’S COACHING JOURNEY
- 2016-17: Head coach, Clovis West High
- 2015-16: Assistant coach, Sacramento Kings
- 2013-15: Assistant coach, Philadelphia 76ers
- 2012-13: Assistant coach, Denver Nuggets
- 2008-11: Assistant coach, UMass
- 2006-08: Head coach, Pepperdine
- 2002-06: Head coach, Fresno City College
- 1989-02: Head coach, Clovis West High
- 1984-89: Head coach, Newark Memorial High
- 1983-84: Head badminton coach, James Logan High
- 1981-83: Head coach, Los Altos High
- 1978-81: Head coach, Mountain View High
