Navigating through pom-poms, Fresno State coach search on course

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State Pause

1:34 Fresno State tailgaters say the next coach should be ...

2:50 Fresno State football vs. Utah State: 3 things you need to know

0:48 Two Fresno State alums top Marek Warszawski's list of DeRuyter replacements

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

1:54 Clovis and Fresno trick-or-treaters score bags of candy, smiles and screams

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles

1:58 Fresno State basketball preps for season opener

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest