Navigating through pom-poms, Fresno State coach search on course

▪ When a column stating Fresno State needs to do a thorough coaching search before naming its next football coach gets labeled as a hatchet job by the owner of the market’s largest sports radio station (who happens to be Jeff Tedford’s buddy), that’s all that you need to know about the Fresno media.
Keep playing the house organ and waving those pom-poms.
▪ It’s not as if Fresno State hasn’t allowed fans and boosters to make coaching hires in the past.
(Ahem, Jerry Tarkanian.)
▪ Fortunately, we hear Athletic Director Jim Bartko is doing the proper thing. Bartko has picked up the phone and engaged a wide range of candidates, including most of the prominent names on our list.
Our understanding is that Bartko will conduct several in-person interviews, all out of town, before naming Tim DeRuyter’s replacement toward the end of next week.
Yes, all signs still point toward Jeff Tedford getting the job.
▪ One of the first times we ever heard the name “Jeff Tedford” was during the summer of 2000, in the Bakersfield living room of Rodger and Sheryl Carr.
While David Carr started to draw interest from places like Washington, UCLA and Purdue following his junior year in high school, it was the relationship with Tedford that helped steer him toward Fresno State.
▪ Interim coach Eric Kiesau says he’s going to watch Colorado State game film before deciding between Chason Virgil and Zach Kline as his starting quarterback Saturday in Fort Collins.
From here on, no reason why the position shouldn’t be a timeshare.
▪ Virgil hasn’t played poorly enough to be benched (despite those four picks Friday night that could’ve been five or six), nor has he played well enough to merit all the snaps.
▪ How detail-oriented is Kiesau? On his way to the podium before Monday’s presser, he paused in the back of the room for a good 20 seconds to check his notes.
▪ After passing for a Raiders-record 513 yards, Derek Carr said he no longer wants to look like “a young quarterback.”
The third-year pro from Fresno State doesn’t have to worry about that. Right now Carr looks like a very good NFL quarterback well on his way to becoming elite.
I don’t want to look like a young quarterback.
Derek Carr
▪ Those 513 yards are the most for Carr since he passed for 519 in a certain college game that Bulldogs fans don’t want to be reminded of ever again. (Sorry.)
▪ When Carr left college, the biggest knock against him was he didn’t handle pressure, that he wilted in the biggest games and in the most stressful situations.
Yes, people actually believed that nonsense.
▪ First impression of the Warriors with Kevin Durant: Sure looks like the Warriors are adjusting to him, rather than the other way around.
▪ Hope you enjoyed reading about Orval Overall, the Farmersville native who pitched the Cubs to their last World Series championship. Reader Bill Combs and his son-in-law in Chicago sure did, and they came back with some numbers that are downright eerie.
When Overall retired in 1915, his overall (sorry) record in the majors was 108-71.
Well, it’s been 108 years since the Cubs won the World Series (1908) and 71 years since they last appeared in one (1945).
Coincidence, or all part of the baseball gods’ master plan?
108-71 Orval Overall’s career record, numbers that should have meaning to Cubs fans
▪ Small triumphs of journalism: getting the name Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown into Sunday’s column.
▪ Karachi Edo’s absence for the fall semester is a damaging, but not fatal, blow to the Bulldogs’ hopes of getting back to the NCAA Tournament.
Good thing freshman Bryson Williams sucks up rebounds like a Dyson cordless.
▪ For no particular reason: Joe Charboneau
▪ Can’t understand why California Chrome passed up the $50,000 Bull Dog Handicap to run in Saturday’s $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Well, besides the $5,950,000.
▪ In one postseason on TV, Alex Rodriguez has shown a more relatable personality than he did during 22 seasons playing Major League Baseball.
The guy is more likable, insightful and inquisitive – and a true baseball nerd – than anyone could’ve imagined.
