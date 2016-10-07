Podcast: The state of Fresno State football and coach Tim DeRuyter

Fresno State’s football team is 1-4 heading into Saturday’s game at Nevada. Even with seven games left in the season, it’s a tough spot. But that only begins to describe it.
In a podcast conversation with Bee content producer Jody Murray, sports columnist Marek Warszawski talks about how DeRuyter’s no-buyout contract through 2018 puts his bosses in a bind.
Warszawski also discusses how the Bulldogs’ struggles on the field (they were 3-9 last season) could affect things like recruiting and fundraising. And he shares some sobering observations from football experts about Fresno State’s talent level.
Comments