49ers raking in the dough at Levi’s, but at what cost?

The 49ers are missing a big chunk of their soul, and it’s more than NaVorro Bowman.
Losing the All-Pro inside linebacker for the season to a torn Achilles’ was only just the latest solar plexus punch to a franchise that has spent the past few years free-falling into a lonely void of cold blue space.
A total leadership vacuum in the front office; highly inadvisable coaching firings (Jim Harbaugh) and hirings (Jim Tomsula); terrible drafting by general manager Trent Baalke, particularly at the offensive skill positions; an epidemic of early retirements ranging from Patrick Willis to Chris Borland to Anthony Davis, twice over; players arrested for allegedly assaulting women (Ray McDonald) and senior citizens (Bruce Miller); and, now, the second catastrophic leg injury to their defensive cornerstone.
What price has been paid for these blunders, transgressions and buzzard’s luck? From an accounting standpoint, absolutely none. Thanks to Levi’s Stadium, the franchise is more valuable and profitable than ever.
Ever since the 49ers moved into their state-of-the-art $1.3 billion facility in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2014, with its exposed-steel exterior, stacks of luxury suites and gourmet food offerings, the on-the-field product has gotten shabbier and shabbier.
Don’t get me wrong: Levi’s Stadium is a nice enough place to visit. (That is, once you negotiate the surrounding traffic gridlock on game days.) It’s clean and spacious with wide concourses, great sight lines and all the modern necessities (i.e. fast Wi-Fi) smartphone-palming sports fans have come to expect.
The tradeoff, especially coming from Candlestick Park, is a staid, sterile environment that provides a sagging franchise with little-to-no home-field advantage.
I was like, ‘There’s more Dallas Cowboys fans (here) than there are 49ers fans.’
49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks
That was never more true than during Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Cowboys before a paid crowd of 70,178 of which roughly half turned out to cheer for the visiting team.
Don’t take my word for it. Take 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks’.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Brooks told reporters. “I was like, ‘There’s more Dallas Cowboys fans (here) than there are 49ers fans.’ ”
The Levi’s Stadium press box, located on the 800 level of the Suite Tower, is encased behind plate-glass windows, muffling all outside noise. So in the third quarter, I left the hermetically sealed enclosure in search of some atmosphere.
Didn’t find it on the 300 level, home to the enormous United Club that runs the length of the field. There, beneath giant photos of past 49ers greats, hundreds of fans dressed in 49ers jerseys sipping microbrews and mixed drinks followed the action on big-screen TVs while the real-life 49ers played behind them.
Never understood why someone would pay good money to go to a game … and not watch the actual game.
But whatever. I rode the elevator down to the main level and walked out onto a large plaza in the corner of the stadium. Just then, an audible groan reverberated throughout. I looked and saw No. 53 – Bowman – down on the field and surrounded by trainers.
The 28-year-old is the most visible remaining link to those 49ers teams that made three consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances under Harbaugh. The last happened only three years ago, but it feels like 10.
The 49ers on Sunday were leading 17-14 when Bowman was carted from sideline to locker room, having limited rookie tailback Ezekiel Elliott to 53 yards on 11 carries. After Bowman excited, Elliott erupted for 85 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Coincidence? None whatsoever.
By the time the Cowboys wrested control of the game early in the fourth quarter, their fans wrested control of the stadium. A “Let’s Go Cowboys!” chant broke out – and there was nothing the 49ers faithful could do about it. Most were already headed to the exits.
I spotted 49ers CEO Jed York outside the team’s locker room after the game, and he did not look happy. A quick glance at his bank statement ought to cheer him up.
According to the latest Forbes rankings, the 49ers are the NFL’s fourth most-valuable franchise with a net worth of $3 billion and an operating income of $154 million. Only the Cowboys ($4.2B), Patriots ($3.4B) and Giants ($3.1B) are worth more, and only the Cowboys ($300M) and Patriots ($212M) generated more income.
Where did the 49ers rank on this same list five years ago? Seventeenth, with a value of $990 million.
$3 billion listed value of 49ers franchise in Forbes’ 2016 rankings
While the team’s fortunes may have plummeted on the field, the finances have skyrocketed thanks largely to income generated by Levi’s Stadium: sales of personal seat licenses, corporate sponsorships, luxury suite leases, stadium club revenue and the like.
But what good is all of that if a visiting team’s fans can come into your stadium and act like they own the place?
Certainly the Cowboys are one of the NFL’s most popular franchises and have a national following. Still, a few players were surprised by how much support they received some 1,700 miles from home.
“Our fans support us everywhere,” outside linebacker Sean Lee said, “but (Sunday) it seemed like there were more of them. They were extremely loud and helped fire us up.”
Meanwhile, owner Jerry Jones prefaced his answer to my question about the Cowboys fans’ takeover with, “I don’t think this reflects poorly on the 49ers. However, …”
Sorry, Jerry, but it absolutely does.
Levi’s Stadium has made the 49ers gobs and gobs of money. There’s no debating that. But at what cost?
Marek Warszawski: 559-441-6218, marekw@fresnobee.com, @MarekTheBee
