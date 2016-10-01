Magic remains in Giants’ dugout at least one more day

No matter what happens Sunday at AT&T Park, the Giants’ season cannot end.
Inside that Even Year Magic wand, there remains a flicker of life.
Facing the longest odds in baseball, a must-win against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, the Giants found a way to scratch three runs off the three-time Cy Young Award winner in what had to be their biggest, and most unlikely, victory of this Jekyll and Hyde season.
Saturday’s 3-0 final was made even more improbable by the eight innings of three-hit ball thrown by rookie lefty Ty Blach for his first major-league win.
And for those who dive under the cushions whenever the Giants bullpen is summoned to protect a lead, Sergio Romo’s 1-2-3 ninth.
“We’re not too giddy here,” manager Bruce Bochy said afterward. “There’s still work to do. But this was a huge game.”
We’re not too giddy here. There’s still work to do. But this was a huge game.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy
The Giants may have to sweep the Dodgers to clinch a spot in the wild-card game. Because if they lose and the Cardinals win, it’s off to St. Louis on Monday for a one-game, winner-take-all elimination.
Certainly the Giants know all about taking the circuitous route to a World Series title. (See 2014.) And they’ve definitely been in stickier situations. (See 2012 National League Division Series.) So despite the last 2 1/2 months of limp results, to start shoveling dirt at this juncture would be a foolhardy exercise. But this would be the greatest Houdini act of them all.
If only the Giants suplexed the second half like Angel Pagan did that fan who ran onto the field, they wouldn’t be in this predicament.
Instead, it’s their archrivals that are humming right along and striking all the right notes heading into postseason.
This is not the same Dodgers team of recent vintage. Far more loose and relaxed. Way less uptight. Fortified not just by their huge payroll but with a resolve and esprit de corps that had been previously missing.
There’s no other way to explain how the Dodgers managed a better record after Kershaw went on the disabled list (38-24) than before (41-36). And it’s not as if Kershaw was the only pitching injury. The Dodgers used 15 starters for the second consecutive season, which equals the most for any playoff team in history, according to ESPN baseball whiz Jayson Stark.
15 Different starting pitchers used this season (and last) by the Dodgers
The personality change is best personified by fun-loving third baseman Justin Turner, who likes to pelt teammates with sunflower seeds while they give TV interviews. And by Yasiel Puig, who seems transformed by his monthlong banishment to Triple A.
Besides batting .300/.362/.620 in a part-time role since his return to the majors, Puig is hitting all the right notes off the field. On Thursday in San Diego, the unpredictable outfielder took note of a 12-year-old Dodgers fan with a cardboard sign that read, “Will do push-ups 4 a bat!!”
Of course Puig invited the kid onto the field. Who else? He’s the same guy who sent Madison Bumgarner a “#DON’TLOOKATME” T-shirt one day after Bumgarner told Puig “Don’t look at me” during a benches-clearing kerfuffle.
Not sure if that was crazy, genius, or both, but the easily riled Bumgarner reportedly received Puig’s gift (delivered by ex-Giants farmhand Charlie Culberson) in the manner which it was intended: with good humor. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts even implied the two may have shared a postgame beverage.
Certainly any thawing of Bumgarner-Puig relations won’t keep the Dodgers from wanting to eliminate the Giants from postseason, or in the very least make them get there via the most tenuous manner possible.
While softened by three recent parades down Market Street, Game 163 remains a painful memory for the Giants and their current bullpen coach in particular.
While softened by three recent parades down Market Street, Game 163 remains a painful memory for the Giants and their current bullpen coach in particular.
Remember 1998, the year Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa “saved” baseball with their chemically fueled home run orgy? Sosa’s 66 dingers also helped the Cubs go 89-73 – same record as the Giants – and force a wild-card tiebreaker at Wrigley Field.
Starting for the Giants was Mark Gardner, the sinkerballer from Fresno State and Clovis High School. Starting for the Cubs was Steve Trachsel. The game was scoreless until the fifth, when Gardner threw an 0-2 pitch right down the middle to Gary Gaetti – quite possibly the worst pitch of Gardner’s tenure with the Giants – who blasted it 400 feet for a two-run homer.
The Cubs won 5-3 and Rod Beck got the save, which only added insult to misery.
Those days seem like ancient history now that the Giants have won nine consecutive playoff series – 10 if you include the 2014 wild-card game. Come October, the Giants always find a way.
The Dodgers, by contrast, always seem to come apart, aided by ex-manager Don Mattingly’s singular talent for pitching moves that explode like a gag cigar.
At some point, though, this paradigm has to shift. The Giants’ magic will run out at some point, just as the Dodgers eventually will pull something out of their hat besides a gas can.
Will 2016 be that year? We’re down to the last game on the schedule, and still nothing’s certain.
Marek Warszawski: 559-441-6218, marekw@fresnobee.com, @MarekTheBee
Series finale
LOS ANGELES DODGERS AT SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
- Sunday: 12:05 p.m. at AT&T Park (CSNBA)
- Probables: RH Kenta Maeda (16-10, 3.28 ERA) vs. LH Matt Moore (12-12, 4.21)
- At stake: Giants need to win, or have St. Louis lose at home to Pittsburgh, to clinch second N.L. wild-card berth. If Cardinals and Giants finish in a tie, a one-game playoff would take place Monday in St. Louis.
Comments