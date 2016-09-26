Unlike UNLV’s coach, DeRuyter cannot afford luxury of bluntness

Enter the Warzone, your personal 2-minute warning.
▪ Previewing Saturday’s game against Fresno State, UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said, “We’re two bad football teams trying to become decent.”
When asked if he agreed, Tim DeRuyter, replied, “I’d probably word it a little differently.”
What you’re hearing is the difference between a second-year coach (Sanchez) and one in his fifth year who’s feeling pressure to win (DeRuyter).
One can afford the luxury of bluntness. The other cannot.
▪ The most eyebrow-raising statement DeRuyter made during his Monday news conference was when he said, “I think we’re as talented as most teams in this league.”
Reaction No. 1: NFL scouts we’ve talked to sure don’t share that opinion.
Reaction No. 2: If the Bulldogs are indeed as talented as “most” Mountain West teams, then it’s not unreasonable to win most of their games from here on out. Right?
▪ DeRuyter said he avoids reading criticisms of himself and the Bulldogs, whether they appear on social media, fan messageboards or appear in this very newspaper.
Which comes as somewhat of a relief since we don’t wish to hurt anyone’s feelings.
▪ To those who believe LSU firing of Les Miles after four games means Fresno State should do the same with DeRuyter:
Besides the fact that both teams wear helmets and shoulder pads, there is nothing comparable about those situations.
▪ Fresno State, in case you’re not keeping tabs, is now 10-20 since Derek Carr’s final game. Three of those wins are against FCS teams.
▪ Don’t play golf. Don’t watch much golf. Don’t particularly like golf. And not really old enough to remember Arnold Palmer play anything besides senior events and sell motor oil in TV spots.
Yet Palmer’s death Sunday at 87 still hits hard. Why? Because few, if any, professional athletes have ever been more likeable, charismatic and genuine.
▪ The difference between Palmer and the death of 24-year-old Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez is that Palmer was an immense talent who enjoyed a long, full life.
Fernandez was just getting started – which makes his loss even more tragic.
▪ Sunday had to be the crummiest sports day in quite some time. Dodgers fans would probably disagree, if they aren’t too broken up about Vin Scully calling his last game at Dodger Stadium.
▪ Not only do the Giants lead the Free World in blown saves (29), they also have yet to win a game this season after trailing through eight innings (0-61).
That’s a combination for frustration.
0-61 Giants’ record this season when trailing after 8 innings
▪ At Warriors media day, someone told Stephen Curry that the Kevin Durant signing made a lot of people forget what happened in the NBA Finals.
Curry’s chuckling response: “People forgot?”
▪ Curry said he plans on standing during the national anthem but hopes people start paying less attention to how certain athletes are protesting and more to why.
Good luck with that.
▪ Quincy Pondexter, who hasn’t played in 16 months due to knee surgery, gave this two-word response when asked whether he was concerned about his long-term NBA future:
“Hell no.”
Strong vehemence from the future mayor of Fresno.
▪ For no particular reason: Ryan Bowen
▪ Some folks are a little chapped Buchanan High product Kevin Chappell wasn’t selected for the U.S. Ryder Cup team despite finishing eighth on the PGA Tour money list.
Chappell has 4,501,050 reasons not to worry about it.
▪ It was a pretty lousy week for MW football, which posted a 1-6 record against out-of-conference competition.
Well, at least the league went 1-1 in the Air Force-Utah State game.
The Warzone isn’t always such a smart aleck, it just overcomes him every other Tuesday. Egg him on at 559-441-6218, marekw@fresnobee.com or @MarekTheBee.
