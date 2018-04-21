Is Jeff Tedford rekindling that ol’ Fresno State QB magic? We can only hope so

Fresno State may have just found its next Jeff Tedford, and we don’t mean the headset version on the sideline.
The Bulldogs coach has a commitment from junior college quarterback Hunter Raquet from Monterey Peninsula College, and man, how that reminds us old-schoolers of how Fresno State became known as Quarterback U in these parts.
Remember when Old Man Jim Sweeney signed his first big-armed quarterback in the early ’80s? Some little-known junior college recruit who set career passing and touchdown records in two years’ time.
That, for those slow on the draw, would be Tedford himself, who begat Kevin Sweeney, who begat Trent Dilfer, who begat Billy Volek, who begat David Carr, all the way down to Derek Carr.
Tedford is the JC transfer who went on to turn a JC transfer at Cal into Aaron Stinking Rodgers, overlord of the Greater Green Bay province. Don’t put it past Tedford to do it again at Fresno State with this Raquet kid.
How big is this?
The only reason Tedford has a head coaching job is because his predecessor, Tim DeRuyter, couldn’t find a replacement for Derek Carr given three years. Not only has Tedford delivered a worthy heir to Carr named Marcus McMaryion in Year 1, he has now locked up McMaryion’s replacement as the Dinuba kid draws near the end of adding to his college debt service.
From Quarterback Who? back to Quarterback U, thanks to the charter member of that big-armed school.
Hiring lines
As a courtesy reminder, it’s been five months and 16 days since Fresno State had an athletic director.
The sooner president Joseph Castro hires someone, the sooner he can focus on buying the boots he needs to deal with his academic staffers who keep getting the school up to its nasal hairs with Twitter trash.
Because, until he gets a handle on the people he hires to shape the next generation, the easier it gets to send our teenage daughter somewhere else to drain our college savings.
Different point of views, we can stomach. Bile wrapped up in hateful spew? Not on my quarter.
But we’ll go ahead and stick to sports, and hope his English teachers stick to proper and civil English …
NBA connection
Paul George averaged 21.7 points per work shift in his first season with Oklahoma City. Tyler Johnson averaged 11.7 points per relief appearance off the Miami bench. Both are reasons their teams played on TV Saturday.
When it comes to Fresno State postseason basketball, these two NBA players are as good as it gets. If there’s ever been a time Fresno State has seen two meaningful players in the same NBA postseason, we can’t remember.
So, there. You now have a reason to watch the NBA playoffs, even for those who aren’t into watching LeBron James not win enough.
Watch out
The Oakland A’s have been on the short side of 10,000 in attendance four times in their first nine home games. To think, former Fresno State basketball coach Rodney Terry thought he had it bad with his empty arena before going the way of the escape hatch last month …
You A’s fans are going to really miss the A’s if you keep missing their games. Portland (Oregon, not Maine) will pick them up, just like San Francisco is stealing your Warriors and Las Vegas is taking your Raiders.
Then what are you going to do? Go back to not attending prep games at Oakland Tech High?
Just go, before there is nowhere to go.
David White: bydw@sbcglobal.net, @bydavidwhite
