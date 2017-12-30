Plenty to like about Terry’s Bulldogs, but it’ll take more to inspire fan love

We’re trying to fall head over sneakers for you, we really are.
It’s just that, every time we think this is going to work out between us and the Fresno State men’s basketball team … well, they keep reminding us why weren’t too interested in moving forward in the first place.
Minus-15 to Nevada? At home? That may sell non-refundables in a hoop state like Indiana, but Fresno hasn’t been a basketball kind of town since Jerry Tarkanian packed up his Selland Arena tent at the start of the 20-aughts.
Don’t get us wrong: a 10 wins in their first 14 games looked awful nice from this side of the table. The stability of back-to-back postseason appearances is a plus.
But, if you’re going to romance an entire city back by your side, it’s going to take more than a few basement beatings of the local Banana Slugs, Matadors and Roadrunners – oh, and who can forget the Bay Otters? (Answer: we all can).
Coach Rodney Terry must find a way to beat a team that matters in the March scheme of things, because we won’t give up our weekends for just anyone.
A decade of fair-to-meddling basketball taught us we can do just fine without going to games. It’s going to take a lot more than 10-and-4 to coax us out of the comfort of our sofa cushion.
You have to find a way to hold on at home against Oregon, because nothing gets an “I love you, too” faster than beating a 2017 Final Four team.
You’ve got to stop face planting on the curb in conference openers, like you just did to Nevada in your own front yard Wednesday.
You couldn’t beat the fringe-team from Evansville on your own court. You gave Arkansas a run on the road, but we are so past E for Effort awards.
If we wanted a steady serving of almost, we’d just bring back Steve Cleveland. Go ask Gary Colson on our views of the NIT.
So, here’s a better idea than asking out loud for more fans in the seats.
Do what Jeff Tedford did. Stop caring one way or another.
Tedford just oversaw one of the two biggest turnarounds in college football history. Five out of six times, it played out in front of no less than 10,000 empty seats at Bulldog Stadium. It took a Derek Carr cameo to fill the place, and even that game wasn’t a sellout.
Worry less about who’s at the game, and focus more on the game itself.
Be happy that your guard Deshon Taylor leads his conference in scoring at his position.
Be grateful you have a defense that leads the Mountain West in rebounding defense and steals.
Be content your sophomore forward Bryson Williams leads the conference by making good on two-thirds of his shots from the field.
Besides, if fans were such an essential to homecourt advantage, just how have you won 47 of 56 games at the Grocery Store since the start of the 2014 season? Fans were not showing up in droves then, either, and you handled your visiting company just fine.
You’re not bad because people don’t come over, and people aren’t bad for staying home to wash their hair.
If that makes you upset, you’re too obsessed with something that doesn’t even show up on the scoreboard.
Three-point stance
1. Because the unemploying spirit of Al Davis forever lives, the Raiders are thinking of firing coach Jack Del Rio one year after he went 12-4. Because, why keep the first winning coach you’ve had in 14 years? Might as well go full circle and trade Del Rio to the Monday Night Football booth for Jon Gruden.
2. Fresno State is the only California college team to win a bowl game this postseason. Consider the Bulldogs a lock to show up in the final Top 25 rankings for the first time since the 2014 season, which is one nice bow to tie Jeff Tedford’s turnaround season together.
3. The Golden State Warriors lost Steph Curry for an injury moment, and catapult to the best record in the NBA. We always knew Curry was holding them back …
