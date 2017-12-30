Plenty to like about Terry’s Bulldogs, but it’ll take more to inspire fan love

Use the Force!: Scoopys Best Comedy, Best Ensemble, Best Performance, Best Cinematography, Best In Show

High school students from Fresno, Madera and Tulare counties competed for top honors in The Scoopys: The Fresno Bee Student Film Festival. The competition was created in partnership with the Community Media Access Collaborative (CMAC) and co-sponsored by Fresno Filmworks. WINNER: Best Comedy (Nicholas Janzen); Best Ensemble (Eric Pomaville, Kiku Marie, James Lum); Best Performance (Kiku Marie); John Kelly Youth Award for Excellence in Cinematography (William Butler), Best In Show