Around the sports world, from Fresno (State) to Trump and D.C.

Fresno State’s Jeff Tedford, left, was all smiles before the Bulldogs’ game at No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. But a 41-10 defeat there was followed by a 48-16 loss at No. 6 Washington – a tough way for the first-year coach to get his rebuilding effort under way. BRYNN ANDERSON THE ASSOCIATED PRESS