Small-town schools should fear Exodus over new high school transfer rules

Let the Exodus begin.
Because the biggest and best schools in high school sports aren’t big and best enough, they can now squeeze-and-bleed every small town down to their last star.
Way to make a professional sport out of high school athletics.
The Central Section – that would be us – voted to allow high school transfers for athletic purposes, along with six other sections of the California Interscholastic Federation.
Even the winners are going to lose.
Firebaugh High raises a wrestler who medals twice by his sophomore year? It just got easier for him to take his talents to the Clovis Unified Intergalactic Wrestling Federation.
Kingsburg High grows a tall drink of girls basketball stardom in their back lot? Can’t wait to see her win a starting job at a higher profile program.
What a terrible idea. Just wait until the Law of Unintended Consequences delivers everyone a swift kick to the kidney.
You live in Clovis proper because you like their schools and love their teams. You are up to the eyebrows with a mortgage payment, and subsidize the education system with taxes up to your ear lobes, but who’s complaining?
Your little Sheila is going to play for the best teams, in the shiniest schools, with the most credentialed coaches city funds can buy.
You sign them up for wrestling, or soccer, or football, at the age of 18 months. They are indoctrinated in the Clovis way of life before they can develop hand or eye coordination. You shuffle them from practice to camp to private coaching lessons for 15 years.
Then, when it’s finally their turn to be a varsity starter, guess what?
They’re not.
Oh, they’re transferring for athletic reasons anyway, so might as well just change the rule? Is that really the argument you’re going to sleep on at night?
The local kid just got bumped by a Madera native who transferred on over because they want to win state team titles. Their parents haven’t paid two dimes of city taxes, but no one is going to stop them from taking the spot you’ve been paying for all these years.
Not the Central Section blazers and ties. Not the CIF overlords. And certainly not the coach who gets paid to not lose games.
Of course, you could always transfer your Pride and Joy to Selma, or Tulare, or whatever small-town school that just lost their little ewe lamb.
They can always use the help, because they’re always going to lose any upper classmen who is convinced that said “Bigger and Better High” can deliver them brighter trophies and heftier college scholarships.
Sorry, but when did high school stop being about school?
Want to legalize recruiting because we all know they’re doing it anyways? How about we drop the rule about pay-for-play since we suspect it’s already happening?
Oh, they’re transferring for athletic reasons anyway, so might as well just change the rule? Is that really the argument you’re going to sleep on at night?
Want to legalize recruiting because we all know they’re doing it anyways? How about we drop the rule about pay-for-play since we suspect it’s already happening?
You’re so sure this is better for the kid? Let me tell you something about that.
When I was at Selma High, my cousin won a state title in wrestling, then transferred to Clovis High as a senior. He didn’t even make the state tournament that next year.
A kid here in Porterville was denied a transfer to the better wrestling program in town a few years back because it was athletic-driven. He won a state title at his original school, anyway.
Here’s where we end up, no matter what anyone who made this lousy decision says.
We get travel-ball all-star teams, with the area’s best gravitating to the top few schools. We get small-town schools without big-time stars. We get haves, and used to haves.
Worse yet, we get parents who yank their kids out of their hometown upbringing and away from their childhood friends, all for a year or two to be on someone else’s team.
Nice call, people. Way to be a good sport.
David White: bydw@sbcglobal.net, @bydavidwhite
Three-point stance
1. Everyone keeps writing that running back Marshawn Lynch wants to come out of retirement and sign with his hometown Raiders. The Oakland native better hurry, or Las Vegas will have to be his new hometown.
2. If Giants fans leave home games in the seventh inning, it’s not because they want to be like Dodgers fans. They just can’t bear to watch the bullpen take a jackhammer to whatever lead they hold.
3. The problem with Fresno State alum Paul George is he has wasted away all these years without mastering the self-cloning process. How does George think his Indiana Pacers are going to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA playoffs with only one of him on the floor?
Comments