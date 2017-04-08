‘Oooh’ what a coach, mentor Valley had in Vicki Samarin

I heard the sweet, perked-up voice of my old high school tennis coach the other day, jumping off the gray page of an old newspaper.
“We don’t have that one ‘Oooh’ stellar player,” Kerman coach Vicki Samarin said at the time, when she was the girls volleyball coach and her former tennis hack was now a Fresno Bee hack.
The news clipping was part of a photo collage at her funeral the other day. It left me thinking and sobbing all over my shirt.
She reminded us that, in high school sports, it is possible to help great players play big and make lousy players feel big, all at the same time.
I was never that one “oooh” player, but she never let me know it.
Mrs. Samarin never needed the best to be the best. That’s what made her that one “oooh’ stellar coach who won high school titles from small-town Kerman to big-time Clovis East.
No one talked about the wins and hardware and league titles inside the packed church Thursday. Everyone talked about the life lessons she taught, the school plays she attended for someone else’s kid, and how she spent some of the final days of her sweet life fighting cancer while pet-sitting her kids’ cat.
Mrs. Samarin was incredible and loving and encouraging to the best of the best players you’d ever met. She was just the same to the rest of us, and that means me.
Back in the day, a private-school coach told this geek-faced freshman to take some private lessons before trying out for the junior varsity team again.
One year later, Mrs. Samarin showed up at Selma High looking young enough to pass for a senior. She made me forget how much I hated being a teenager.
She didn’t teach me this killer jump serve, or an amazing backhand slice.
Mrs. Samarin drew out of me the very best me she could. She believed in me with neither cause nor company.
Mrs. Samarin understood that winning wasn’t everything, and that yelling and screaming and insulting people when their best wasn’t best enough … well, that wasn’t going to solve anything.
She put me on the No. 1 doubles team for two years, and promoted me to No. 1 singles as a senior. Everyone knew I wasn’t No. 1 good, Mrs. Samarin included, but you know what?
She treated me like the second coming of Ivan Lendl, anyway, and you’d be amazed what a little confidence can do to the forehand of a 98-pound senior going up against the defending section champion from Central High.
So what if the private-lesson kid swept me off the court? Mrs. Samarin told me it was all right, that I’d get him next time.
She just smiled, and clapped, and patted me on the back. She has no idea what that meant to me.
Now it’s my kids who are struggling to overcome my athletic genes. I see the look on their faces when they hit last, or get stuck in right field, and only play the minimum innings demanded by league rules because the coaches’ kids always get the best spots.
I hope my kids play for the next Mrs. Samarin some day. Because, unless you’re the 1 percent who gets a college scholarship, high school sports have nothing to do with winning and everything to do with forming.
This isn’t about everyone being a winner, and participation trophies all around.
It’s about unsure kids being sure about one thing: there’s a Mrs. Samarin out there who believes in them, and you can take that to the grave.
