49ers take six-year plunge, but, hey, we’re saying they have a chance

Jed York, son of the 49ers owner who himself has accomplished nothing more accomplished than building a football stadium with other people’s money at the center of the sun, needs to go through the concussion protocol.
Did Little York Wonder really dish out six-year deals to a head coach and general manager who never have been a head coach or general manager before?
Maybe this works out. But unless Kyle Shanahan gets to bring quarterback Matt Ryan, receiver Julio Jones, center Alex Mack and running back Devonta Freeman with him from Atlanta …
Here is what we do know about Shanahan: the late Raiders owner Al Davis still owes his dad, Mike, money, and Shanahan is really good at racking up frequent passing yards when given all-access clearance to Pro Bowl players.
Here is one of the things we know about Kyle Shanahan: He is really good at racking up frequent passing yards – when given all-access clearance to Pro Bowl players. But his ragged band of 49ers is neither super nor starry.
In Atlanta, he took the No. 8 offense in the NFL (total yards) and No. 5 passing offense and coached them up to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in two years’ time. All along, he had Ryan under center.
But what does he do without superstars to do his every bidding?
We go back to his previous gig, the Cleveland Browns. Handed the No. 17 total offense and No. 11 passing offense, Shanahan churned out the No. 23 and No. 20 outputs in said categories in one year.
We give Shanahan props for quitting once the only other option was starting Johnny Manziel. Yet it’s going to take more than props from us to float this shipwreck of a boat.
♦ ♦ ♦
One week later …
Super Bowl LI was the greatest comeback ever, no doubt.
Greatest game? Son, please.
It was a lousy game, and you know it. By the end of the third quarter, all anyone cared about was how they were going to get the cheese dip off the acrylic flooring in the living room.
Great games are great from start to finish, and require the cheerful participation of both ends of the tug of war throughout. We still take Super Bowl 25 (Giants 20, Bills 19) as the best overall game.
♦ ♦ ♦
Fresno State pitcher Ricky Tyler Thomas was the Team USA Player of the Year.
For those of who grew up watching Bulldogs such as John Hoover and Tom Goodwin play for Team USA … can’t wait to see you Friday nights at Beiden Field this year.
♦ ♦ ♦
Quick, someone tell Mendota High soccer player Danny Trejo he’s doing it wrong.
The Aztecs senior has 186 goals in four high school seasons, six off the state record of 192 heading into the Central Section playoffs.
But … but … soccer is supposed to be a low-scoring game.
Guess we’ll be heading west in the playoffs to see otherwise.
The columnist can be reached at bydw@sbcglobal.net and on Twitter @bydavidwhite.
