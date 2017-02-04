Pick against Patriots, sure, but hate’s a bridge too far

We get it, haters gonna hate, but why the New England Patriots?
Team owner Robert Kraft doesn’t owe you any money. Quarterback Tom Brady didn’t used to date your sister. If your favorite NFL team isn’t playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl, it isn’t Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s fault you aren’t good at picking favorite teams.
Will it kill America to enjoy one of football’s great franchises for, like, five minutes?
It isn’t every day we can watch a head coach work for a record fifth Lombardi Trophy. Sunday marks the first time you can watch a quarterback try to win a record fourth Super Bowl MVP trophy.
Since when did being so good be so bad?
No one is saying to pull for the Patriots to beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. But the alternative doesn’t have to be frothing at the ear.
OK, you’re a Raiders fan. You can’t get over the Tuck Rule. Brady didn’t make that call; referee Walt Coleman did. You’re going to hate the Patriots because, what, they didn’t forfeit the game in protest of a call that went their way?
Or, are you a 49ers fan who insists Joe Montana remains greater than Brady. Would you feel that way if your shambles of a franchise had drafted Brady instead of Giovanni Carmazzi in 2000?
Is it the cheating? We trust you Giants fans felt the same way winning all those games under Barry Bonds’ “alleged” steroid use. Same goes for you Mark McGwire-era A’s fans, and Stick ’Em-age Raiders fans, and so on.
(And to be clear, we continue to say cheating is wrong. You get caught, you pay the dues, you move on. I thought America was supposed to be a sucker for a good comeback story.)
Brady is the Montana of our time, but with more Super Bowl introductions. How can you not appreciate his ability to make Pro Bowl receivers out of Average White guys?
Belichick is the Vince Lombardi of our day, but with more rings. It’s amazing to watch him scheme superstar opponents into oblivion. It helps you appreciate when opposing teams work their way around his game plan.
And, if you’re just jealous because they always win and you think it’s bad for the game to keep crowning the same champion, a little fact check:
The Patriots have won one Super Bowl in the past 11 years.
One Super Bowl. The New York Giants have beaten them twice since; are you burning their team flag, too?
Maybe you think they’re too smug. You must loathe Michael Jordan.
Too superstar for you? You should meet the Golden State Warriors.
Try this instead.
Live vicariously through Patriots wide receivers Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman, all whom look as if they should be putting your groceries into 10-cent paper bags.
Be happy for defensive end Chris Long, who served eight years with the St. Louis Rams before this.
Count how many passes cornerback Malcolm Butler surrenders in coverage. Use your other eight fingers to work the remote and grip a root beer.
Unless you’re a Falcons fan, and you know you’re not, just sit back and admire the Patriots for doing what your team hasn’t done in decades.
Three-point stance
1. The Patriots are great at blowing out teams, which they have done all season. They’re awesome at getting ahead and staying there, and haven’t trailed in the past 421 minutes over seven-plus games. But what will happen when the other team gets ahead first and doesn’t stop scoring? Falcons 34, Patriots 31, that’s what.
2. The Falcons are the first team to reach the Super Bowl while scoring 30-plus points in six straight games. They’ve won without Julio Jones in two of those games, so who cares if Patriots coach Bill Belichick schemes him out? Quarterback Matt Ryan will find the open man.
3. Don’t bet against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl? Tell me, how much cash did you lose in his two losses to the Giants, and did you have a heart poke two Super Bowls ago before the Seahawks threw the game away at the goal line? One ring in 11 years. He’s a surefire Hall of Famer. He is also beatable.
