Chip … Jim? If 49ers don’t get act together, redial is next option

And then there were negative-four.
So goes the candidate pool in the San Francisco 49ers’ exhaustive search for someone else to blame for the Jedness of Jed York, who handles his parents’ NFL franchise with all the class and sophistication of a teething ring.
Two priority head coaching candidates already have told Jed to have a nice life. The general manager field keeps bailing from consideration once they reach the front of the line.
The 49ers today are what the Raiders were last decade: a place for preferred candidates to work on their interviewing chops and leverage their way into a contract extension and payroll bump back home.
All we know is this: If Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan turns down the head coaching job next, either York will have to coach the team himself, or he’ll have to hire one of the only two candidates left out there:
Jim Tomsula or Chip Kelly.
Meanwhile, elsewhere in the games division of our world:
▪ We always knew quarterback Derek Carr was great when he played at Fresno State. Turns out teammate Davante Adams was pretty incredible on his own merit.
The Packers receiver was a 3-yard screen pass away during the regular year from reaching 1,000 receiving yards in this, his third, NFL season, and he’s only the No. 2 option in his offense.
Adams’ 12 touchdown catches were two behind teammate Jordy Nelson for the NFL lead. So yeah, it’s kind of a big deal if Adams’ ankle injury leaves him in the tub during Sunday’s NFC championship game in Atlanta.
Who would have thought the medical charts of Carr and Adams would have such an impact on this postseason?
▪ In NBA action, Russell Westbrook walked all the way home to Oklahoma City after Thursday’s road loss to Golden State.
He still hasn’t dribbled.
▪ The autumn wind will blow the Raiders all the way to Las Vegas, as expected, and you’re going to viva there with them, because of course you will.
Raiders fans are Raiders fans, a condition that is as loyal as it is incurable. Enjoy your bathroom stop in Barstow.
▪ Win two, lose two, win two again.
The Fresno State men’s basketball team just can’t make it easy to fall in love, can they? Wake us up when the Mountain West Conference Tournament comes around, because none of this meantime matters enough.
▪ Came across Iowa vs. Oklahoma State in a televised college wrestling match a few midnights ago, and could not change the channel.
Man, it’s going to be nice to see Fresno State get rolled by the top-ranked Cowboys again when wrestling resumes competition this fall.
▪ Because my guess is as good as yours … Falcons-Patriots in Super Bowl 51. Which is great, because who wants to keep hearing about the frozen tundra in Green Bay when there is no other kind?
