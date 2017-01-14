Don’t think you’re a factor, Raiders fan, when team’s home is decided

Your Raiders aren’t moving to Las Vegas, the primary reason being they’re not your Raiders in the first place
Unless you are a bowl-cut blondie who, as a rosy-cheeked lad, affectionately referred to Al Davis as “Mr. Davis,” the Raiders do not, have not, and never will belong to you.
They belong to Mark Davis.
That’s how the short end of the stick works in professional sports. It always goes to the fans, and all the angry letters and airplane banners in the world do nothing to change who sits where on the top-down chart. Just ask the 49ers’ Jed “I Can’t Fire Me” York.
Mark Davis will ask his 31 NFL co-conspirators for permission to move his Raiders out of our California for the second time in 13 months, according to national media reports this weekend, because of course he will. And at least 24 of those 31 other team owners will gladly say yes to the hundreds of millions of dollars they receive in relocation fees.
He wanted to move to San Antonio, just like he wanted to move to Los Angeles, just like he’ll want to move to Ogden, Utah, if it means getting a free stadium and a few ski-lift tickets.
Teams come to town and fill the tent, until a bigger big top beckons from up the train line. Learn to love teams, not their impermanent fixtures in a municipality near you, and there is no breaking up to do.
Did you forget about the time the Raiders packed the steel-bed El Camino and moved the pirate operation to El Segundo in 1982? When they moved back to Oakland in 1995, did you not notice that the Davises – both Al and Mark – spent half their week threatening to find a bigger house in a distant zip code?
What did people expect? ’Til death do us part was never in this social contract.
At what point do we learn that buying a ticket to a sporting event gives us as much say in the operation as buying a ticket to watch a movie gives us a say in the choice of New Zealand shooting locations?
Teams come to town and fill the tent, until a bigger big top beckons from up the train line. Learn to love teams, not their impermanent fixtures in a municipality near you, and there is no breaking up to do.
NFL teams have been forwarding their mail elsewhere since 1921, when the Decatur Staleys took their diminishing act to Chicago. If the Lions can leave Portsmouth, who are we to be exempt from the occasional moving truck?
The Raiders are going to move because they always think the money is greener on the other side. And it is, until it isn’t, and teams like the Rams and Chargers go back to where they used to be.
Want to make this a little more personal?
The Fresno Li’l Giants were our Li’l Giants for 30 minor-league baseball seasons. Until they weren’t, and we got handed the Fresno Suns. The San Francisco Giants-affiliated Fresno Grizzlies were our Triple-A baseball team for 17 years. The Giants bailed town and left us with the Astros Lite.
How about those 15 minutes you thought the big-league Giants were taking the show to St. Petersburg, Fla.? That’s when one of us decided my team wasn’t my team, after all. Getting over it was the only option that left me with a team worth liking.
The Raiders are going to move because they always think the money is greener on the other side. And it is, until it isn’t, and teams like the Rams and Chargers go back to where they used to be.
So what if Raiders fans in the Central Valley have to stop for the bathroom in Barstow instead of Los Banos. Big deal if Bay Area Raiders fans have to get used to Southwest Airlines hoppers to Las Vegas. Los Angeles-based Raiders fans have been filling Sunday flights to Oakland for twentysome years.
Get mad all you want. Go egg team headquarters in Alameda. Then, ask yourself what you’re going to do: stick with the Raiders, or give Jed York’s hobby team a whirl?
Yeah. That’s what we thought.
The columnist can be reached at bydw@sbcglobal.net and on Twitter @bydavidwhite.
Three-Point Stance
1. Call me a throwback, because it beats the other things you call me, but running the ball still wins football games in January, at least until you play the Patriots. Remember that when Ezekiel Elliott’s Cowboys play the Packers, and Le’Veon Bell’s Steelers visit the Chiefs in Sunday’s NFL playoff games. Retro still fits.
2. A week late, but this from my Twitter feed after Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 for college football’s national title: Poor Nick Saban. Said no one, really.
3. One month before the start of Fresno State baseball (Feb. 17 vs. Oregon). These Bulldogs are going to be Top 25 special, so you may want to get your scorecard ready now.
Comments