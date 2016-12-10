Failure to just win, baby, means it’ll be cold out there for Raiders in playoffs

The Raiders still reside in Oakland as of breakfast yesterday, tried to move back to Los Angeles in the spring, went to play a game in Mexico City in the fall, and flirted with starting a permanent residency in Las Vegas next summer.
Maybe they should invest in a winter lodge in Saskatchewan. That way, they’ll become better acclimated to playing in the black-ice conditions common to the NFL postseason.
The Raiders plummet from the potential No. 1 overall seed with home-field advantage in the AFC to a No. 5 seed and wild-card team forced to travel.
Because the Raiders couldn’t win a 22-degree game in Kansas City on Thursday, they’ll have no choice but to win in arctic circumstances come January. A 21-13 loss to the Chiefs was that damaging to Oakland’s postseason itinerary.
If form holds over the final three games, Oakland could be looking at winter excursions to Pittsburgh or Baltimore in the first round, and New England or Kansas City thereafter. Below-freezing hideaways, one and all.
Memories of the Tuck Rule game will have Raiders owner Mark Davis wishing he could stay in Oakland, after all.
♦♦♦
Here is why the Raiders won’t lose another game before the playoffs.
Running back Latavius Murray ran for 100 yards against a Chiefs defense that surrenders yards by the inch-load. Linebacker Khalil Mack showed himself to be a strip-sack of a terror in the pocket.
Defense and a run game between the tackles still wins games when the Fahrenheit refuses to cooperate.
♦♦♦
Anyone remember Alex Smith? He’s the former 49ers quarterback who was relocated to Kansas City in 2013 because Colin Kaepernick was the 49ers’ extended-stay choice at quarterback.
After all, Smith was just a game manager, right?
39 Wins for Alex Smith in 58 starts for the Kansas City Chiefs
Well, all Smith has managed to do since 2011 is post a 58-24 record as a starting quarterback. Only Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have won more games.
Kaepernick? He hasn’t won a game since Nov. 8. Of last year. He’s 27-27 as a starter, which is quite the walk-back after winning 17 of his first 23 games.
Think on that as the 49ers look to pad their 11-game losing streak Sunday.
♦♦♦
Who’s got it worse than the 49ers?
Noooobody. Except the Browns, which is to say the 49ers can’t even be the best at being the worst.
There is always a chance Cleveland trips into a victory, which would open the trap door for the 49ers to pick first in next year’s draft. Knowing the 49ers, they’ll beat the Jets on Sunday to guarantee they won’t be No. 1 in anything.
But, never fear. General manager Trent Baalke is already scouting every torn ACL in college for that special player who won’t see the field until 2018.
The columnist can be reached at bydw@sbcglobal.net and on Twitter @bydavidwhite.
Three-point stance
1. Too bad Pat Hill didn’t get the head coaching job at San Jose State, and we mean it. We so wanted to see who could flip their football program quicker: Hill or new Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford. Winner gets territorial recruiting rights to the greater Los Banos region.
2. First, Tedford locked in the son of former Bulldogs star Ron Rivers as a recruit. Then, we read former Edison High star A.J. Greeley wants in. It’s only a matter of time before Tedford gets a verbal commitment from the 3-year-old son of Fresno State alum Derek Carr.
3. When are you old enough to tell kids to get off your lawn? When your Selma High Bears make the state football playoffs, and you realize all those kids on the team are the kids of the kids you went to school with …
