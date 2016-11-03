Ex-Bulldogs football player, now prep coach, still revels in grind-it-out style

Step inside Mr. Blackwell’s history class, where you’ll learn about Caesar and Lincoln, God and Country, and what it means to still paint the Valley red.
“I love this place,” said Jeromy Blackwell, the Strathmore High School football coach who bounces through conversation like someone who either hasn’t had their morning coffee yet or had too much of their morning coffee. “Red, white, and blue. We’re America’s team.”
Blackwell just turned 40, making him old enough to have been in Strathmore for 102 wins and 16 seasons since his walk-on football days at Fresno State. Friday night, his adopted Spartans will host his hometown Lindsay Cardinals in the last game of the regular season.
Win, and his Spartans finish the grind 10-0 and win their second league title under Blackwell’s manic watch.
102-78 Jeromy Blackwell’s career record in 16 seasons at Strathmore High
Either way, Blackwell represents everything Fresno State says it wants to be all over again.
He’s a homegrown kid – “a ditch-bank Okie from the country – is it OK to say that?” Blackwell says anyway – who has returned to his local area, to his dad’s alma mater, to teach a Fresno State brand of football to a new wave of pimple-smacked teenagers.
Blackwell swiped a Bulldogs football anthem and jimmy-rigged it for his own use: “Spartan born, Spartan bred, gonna be a Spartan ’til the day I’m dead.”
He raves about the time former Bulldogs coach Pat Hill “got inside my facemask and explained to me why I would never not cut-block a guy again.”
Blackwell reminds us of an era when Fresno State filled its football gaps with the Blackwells and Manny Sanchezes from Lindsay, and Efrain Guizars from Kerman, and Todd Garcias from Corcoran.
He bragged about the day former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Brown called and said, “Hey, this is Dan Brown. Why don’t you come walk on and play some football for us?”
Maybe they weren’t five-star attractions, but they were ours, which means they played hard no matter the score because they’re the ones who had to go home and answer for it at the local barbershop.
These are the players who go back to their hometowns and counties and make the next thems want to go to Fresno State, too. They are the ones who are going to force small towns to rename their aging stadiums after a new generation of generation-shapers.
Fresno State has to get back to crafting local football players into local high school coaches like Blackwell, who wears a tie, colored slacks and American flag cowboy boots to work. The Bulldogs need more guys like this, who never met a team picture, signed football, or newspaper clipping they wouldn’t hang on a classroom wall.
“I only feel old when people ask me about all these pictures,” Blackwell said.
Blue collar, pull up your bootstraps … that’s the kind of football we want to play. Blackwell on his approach as a player at Fresno State and now as coach of the Strathmore High Spartans
Blackwell runs a meat-and-more-meat offense that demands brute force and an aversion to soft tackles. He’s a Valley kid, and he’s a Bulldog, or at least what both used to mean.
“Pound the football,” he says, sounding just like his high school coach Scott Bowser, and his junior college coach Roger Kelly, and his college coach Pat Hill. “Blue collar, pull up your bootstraps … that’s the kind of football we want to play.”
This is how you paint the Valley red. May the next Fresno State football coach follow a map to Blackwell’s history class, where they just might find the next Jeromy Blackwell.
The columnist can be reached at bydw@sbcglobal.net and on Twitter @bydavidwhite.
