Ease up, Fresno State faithful, maybe Jeff Tedford isn’t the answer

Everyone wants to crown Jeff Tedford, or so we heard at Friday’s latest demonstration of all that’s gone so horribly wrong with the Fresno State football empire.
Blue-haired boosters in the red seats. Everyday fans in the canned bleachers. Former players and coaches. Nonmedia media types. And, above all, Hirer-in-Chief Jim Bartko, if you believe what all the formers mentioned are swearing.
According to them, Bartko wants to join forces with Tedford in the local Homeowners Association, just as they did in their giddy-up days in Oregon and Cal, and everyone is falling all over themselves to second the motion.
But can we pause, for like, 5 minutes, to rethink this group monologue?
Jeff Tedford was a fantastic idea 10 and 20 years ago. He was young and innovative with nothing but ceiling. Now, Tedford is 54 and living in his third different house lease in three years.
Has it occurred to any of you that Jeff Tedford isn’t as Jeff Tedford as his résumé suggests?
Did you not see how things ended at Cal (badly, and uneducated)? We appreciate what Tedford did to build a program in the Berkeley hills. But why not rehire Pat Hill if your driving qualifier is what was done on the front end of their last job while ignoring why it ended the way it ended.
This feels like the middle-aged guy who divorced his middle-age wife, then wished he could still have Jesse’s Girl. Well, guess what? Jesse’s Girl is middle-age and divorced now, too, and has grandkids now.
Tedford was a fantastic idea 10 and 20 years ago. He was young and innovative with nothing but ceiling.
Now, Tedford is 54 and living in his third different house lease in three years. No one has offered Tedford a head coaching seat since Cal added him to the unemployment rate in 2012. Does Bartko really think he’s outsmarting everyone else, that he knows something they haven’t figured out?
Wanting someone who was a smart move a decade ago is like still wanting to bring back Mike Martz.
And, no, Martz is not a great fallback position. Where on earth is it decided that the only way to rebuild a fading system is to reuse the parts from the old system? If Fresno State wants to go where it’s never been, it has to do more than get the high school band back together.
Instead of hiring the last Jeff Tedford, why not go find the next Jeff Tedford?
After all, most schools who insist on coaches with local ties will be nothing more than the regional airport they deserve to be, while schools such as Utah and Texas Christian become major hubs.
Instead of hiring the last Jeff Tedford, why not go find the next Jeff Tedford?
(Don’t tell me that’s what they did with Tim DeRuyter. DeRuyter had just been fired, and you have no business hiring coaches who just got fired).
Raise your hand if your first impulse was to hire Hill when Jim Sweeney retired to the 19th hole. OK, you can put your hand down, Pat.
There isn’t another Pat Hill out there, if only because the Fu Manchu refuses to make a comeback. But there has got to be someone like him, and how will anyone know what could be when everyone’s already decided on what’s been?
Hill wasn’t who everyone wanted. Hill was what Fresno State needed. He crashed every living room from Redding to Santee, sold used cars to cover the bill of lading and hired smarter people to call the plays.
There isn’t another Pat Hill out there, if only because the Fu Manchu refuses to make a comeback. But there has got to be someone like him, and how will anyone know what could be when everyone’s already decided on what’s been?
Tedford won’t have Pacific-12 Conference TV money to throw at his staff or Cal’s academic standing to sell to parents. If the plan is for Tedford to come be the face of the program and delegate the heavy lifting to the underlings, well, then post the job as Head Football Figurehead and line up the donors for the fundraiser photo-op.
Tedford won’t be a bad hire. He’ll sing of Bulldog spirit, take your donated cash by the envelope full and recruit local kids.
Let someone else hire a 35-year-old version of Tedford, as we all wonder why there is no catching Boise State.
The columnist can be reached at bydw@sbcglobal.net and on Twitter @bydavidwhite.
Three-point stance
1. To have covered Lane Kiffin for 20 NFL weeks is to beg Fresno State to give us more Lane Kiffin. He won’t stay long, and he’ll leave the school on double probation, but man, we are dying to see athletic director Jim Bartko fire up Al Davis’ old overhead projector.
2. Speaking of wishes that won’t come true: May the NCAA grant Fresno State senior Jeff Camilli a fifth year of playing eligibility and let him transfer to a winning school so he can get the sort of finish he so richly deserves. The kid has no give-up in him.
3. New rule, Fresno State football team. Don’t run the option read against a defense that practices every day against an option-read offense that runs the option-read better than you. You, of all teams, can’t afford to throw plays away, not even against Air Force.
Comments