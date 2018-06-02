Fresno FC is heading to the big stage, and Foxes want you to come along

Fans of all ages welcome Fresno FC for its first game in downtown Fresno Fans of soccer watched the new Fresno Football Club play Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno. ,Fresno FC lost to Las Vegas 3-2 under threatening rain clouds Saturday night, Eric Paul Zamora ×

SHARE COPY LINK Fans of soccer watched the new Fresno Football Club play Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno. ,Fresno FC lost to Las Vegas 3-2 under threatening rain clouds Saturday night, Eric Paul Zamora