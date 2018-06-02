Fresno FC is heading to the big stage, and Foxes want you to come along

Fresno FC is headed to the big stage of the U.S. Open Cup soccer tournament, and the Foxes want their fans to come along.
The Foxes have set up a rooter bus to the game Wednesday at Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer in the new Banc of California Stadium, the soccer venue built on the ground formerly occupied by the Sports Arena.
The match starts at 7 p.m.
The rooter bus costs $75 and includes a ticket to the game and a pregame tailgate party. The bus leaves Fresno at 11 a.m. and departs Los Angeles after the game.
Fresno FC also has match tickets available. For details about the rooter bus or tickets, call Fresno FC at 559-320-2525 or go to www.fresnofc.com.
Fresno FC has won two games in the U.S. Open Cup tournament, in its 105th year. It's the only high-profile competition in American team sports where amateur sides have the opportunity to face professionals in meaningful competition.
The tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer and has crowned a champion annually since 1914. In 1999, the competition was renamed to honor U.S. soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.
It's an eight-round event with the 20 U.S.-based MLS teams entering in the fourth round.
USL clubs like Fresno joined in the second round, where Fresno beat Orange County FC 2-0 on May 16 in Clovis. Then the Foxes knocked off Sporting Arizona FC 2-1 on May 23 in Mesa.
Teams work the Open Cup schedule into their regular league schedule. For the Foxes, that meant two games before their showdown with the MLS team. They lost 3-0 at Orange County SC on May 26 and were scheduled to play Seattle Sounders 2 on Saturday, June 2 at Chukchansi Park.
This won't be the first time a Fresno team has faced an MLS side in the tournament.
Back in 2003, the amateur Fresno Fuego of the Premier Development League in their inaugural season reached the fourth round and a showdown with the LA Galaxy. The Fuego lost 3-1 at the Home Depot Center in Carson.
