Fresno hosted the Liga MX exhibition match which ended with Moncaras Morelia defeating Chivas de Guadalajara 2-0. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Fresno hosted the Liga MX exhibition match which ended with Moncaras Morelia defeating Chivas de Guadalajara 2-0. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Soccer

Hear the drums pounding and vuvuzelas blaring? Mexican pro soccer returning to Fresno

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

May 23, 2018 08:16 PM

Mexican professional soccer is returning to Fresno this summer.

And it's not just any Mexican soccer team.

It's Club America - the most popular futbol franchise throughout North America.

And that could mean another packed stadium in downtown Fresno.

Club America will take on Atlas FC in a Liga MX preseason match July 11 at Chukchansi Park, the team announced Wednesday. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m., with a "Fiesta Futbolera," AKA a soccer party, starting at 3:30 p.m.

A stadium-record 16,821 fans poured into Chukchansi Park for a Mexican League friendly between rivals Club Atlas and the Chivas de Guadalajara on July 10, 2015. McClatchyamoreno@fresnobee.com

Tickets, which range from $38-$100, go on sale Tuesday morning at 9 at the stadium's box office or online at www.ticketon.com.

Club America, which with 10 million followers has the largest Facebook following among Liga MX teams, is one of the most beloved and storied Mexican professional soccer teams.

The last time Club America played in Fresno, they generated an announced crowd of 16,125 in 2012. Some fans came as far as Arizona and Mexico. The seating capacity at Chukchansi Park, by the way, is 12,500.

In fact, all Liga MX exhibitions at Chukchansi Park have been well attended. In 2015, Chivas de Guadalajara helped draw a then-stadium record of 16,821.

The following year, more than 15,000 came out to see Chivas and Leon FC. And last season, Chivas and Monarcas Morelia generated an announced crowd of 11,977.

club america player.JPG
Club América, one of the most beloved and storied Mexican professional soccer teams, is returning to Fresno for a preseason exhibition against Atlas FC on July 7 at Chukchansi Park. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Alex Cruz EFE

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  