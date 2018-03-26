Video captures soccer fan nearly being tossed from upper tier of Levi's Stadium after fight breaks out

SHARE COPY LINK Crowd trouble marred Mexico’s 3-0 win over Iceland at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on March 23, 2018, with footage showing an altercation that nearly led to a fan being thrown from an upper tier. @MannyAndrade13 via Storyful

