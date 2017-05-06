Soccer

May 06, 2017 9:53 PM

Sweet revenge as Fuego open PDL season on high note

The Fresno Bee

Jose Cuevas opened the scoring in the 4th minute, added another in the 10th and the Fresno Fuego went on to beat Burlingame 4-0 Saturday night in a Premier Development League opener at Chukchansi Park.

It was partial redemption for the Fuego against their Central Pacific Division rivals, who ousted Fresno from the 2016 PDL playoffs.

Milton Blanco and substitute Diego Casillas also scored, and Augustin Rey and Ximo Miralles combined on the shutout.

The Fuego host La Maquina FC of the United Premier Soccer League on Wednesday in an opening-round match of the single-elimination Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Fresno returns to PDL play May 14 at Burlingame.

