Chivas, Monarcas take field for Fresno friendly

Tickets are selling fast for Wednesday’s Liga MX friendly between Chivas de Guadalajara and Monarcas Morelia.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, more than 10,000 tickets were sold, leaving just about 4,500 remaining for the 6 p.m. exhibition, the Chukchansi Park box office confirmed. The stadium seats 12,500, and will have a 150 additional seats on the field as well as standing-room-only tickets.
Monarcas arrived to Fresno late Monday and practiced Tuesday morning at the downtown stadium. Chivas will arrive late Tuesday, with its flight scheduled to land at Fresno Yosemite International at 10:40 p.m.
Así fue nuestro entrenamiento en la cancha del Chukchansi Park #MonarcasEnEUA ⚽ pic.twitter.com/A603ToBFhI— Monarcas Morelia (@FuerzaMonarca) March 21, 2017
Vendor trucks were also filing in during the Monarcas’ practice to drop off supplies for the stadium’s 11th Mexican First Division friendly in five years.
It is the third visit to downtown Fresno in three years for Chivas, which is welcomed annually by fans who make the trek from all over the state. In 2015, Chivas drew a stadium-record crowd of 16,821, many spilling into on-field bleachers.
Tickets are on sale at ticketsvip.net, at the stadium box office and at Don Roberto Jewelers locations. Prices range from $35 to $90.
EXHIBITION: CHIVAS DE GUADALAJARA VS. MONARCAS MORELIA
- When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Where: Chukchansi Park, downtown Fresno
- Tickets: Prices range from $35-$90
