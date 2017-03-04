Favorable weather, but not a favorable scoreboard, greets Fuego

Reno 1868 FC beat the Fresno Fuego 4-0 Saturday night in an exhibition soccer match at Chukchansi Park.
The game was scheduled three weeks ago but was postponed because of wet grounds. Rain also forced the Fuego to cancel a scheduled exhibition with the USL’s Sacramento Republic FC.
Reno is a United Soccer League team, one step below Major League Soccer and a step above the Fuego, which is part of the USL Premier Development League.
Reno’s Dane Kelly scored twice in the first 14 minutes and finished a hat trick to close out the scoring in the 53rd minute.
Fresno opens its regular season May 6 at home against the Burlingame Dragons.
