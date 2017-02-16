Rain, soaked field force Fuego to cancel exhibition vs. Sacramento

Excessively wet field conditions forced the Fresno Fuego to cancel its Saturday exhibition against Sacramento Republic at Chukchansi Park.
Tickets for the match, which was to be the third installment of the annual Highway 99 Derby rivalry, may be returned for refunds or exchanged for a March 4 exhibition against Reno 1868 FC.
“It pains us to cancel this match, as I know our fans were very much looking forward to it,” Fuego General Manager Jeremy Schultz said in a Thursday news release. “However, with all the rain we’ve received, and more wet weather on the way this week, we have to make the safety of the players our top priority.
“The field is not suitable for play at the moment. Both clubs have big goals set for their regular seasons, and we don’t want to subject anyone to a serious injury.”
The Fuego, who open the regular season May 6 against the Burlingame Dragons at Chukchansi Park, enter 2017 coming off a Premier Development League Central Pacific Division title and a 10-3-1 record.
Sacramento and first-year expansion club Reno are members of the next tier United Soccer League.
