Fresno’s Williams back at U.S. team camp; Fuego to host Reno’s USL club

Fresno’s Lynn Williams was among 25 players named Wednesday to the U.S. women’s national soccer team training camp roster ahead of the SheBelieves Cup next month.
It’s the third national team camp for the former Bullard High and Pepperdine star, who made her national debut in October. Among those joining her this time will be North Carolina Courage teammate and midfielder Samantha Mewis, reigning FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan.
The team will train starting Feb. 20 in Orlando, Fla., with coach Jill Ellis finalizing the 23-player roster near the end of the one-week camp.
The U.S. plays Germany on March 1 in Chester, Pa.; England three days later in Harrison, N.J., and France on March 7 in Washington with matches broadcast on FS1 and FOX.
Midfielder Megan Rapinoe and midfielder/forward Kealia Ohai are among notable omissions. The 31-year-old Rapinoe is a veteran of the past two World Cups but tore her right ACL in December 2015 and didn’t return until the Olympics in August. Ohai made her debut with the national team last year, appearing in three matches.
.@sammymewy and @lynnraenie have been named to #USWNT training camp roster ahead of #SheBelieves Cup! ⚽️— NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) February 8, 2017
Read: https://t.co/PuBljKNJHo pic.twitter.com/oQjtcEsr9x
Fuego add exhibition – The Fresno Fuego have added another date to their preseason schedule, announcing an exhibition against first-year United Soccer League club Reno 1868 FC on March 4 at Chukchansi Park.
USL is one division below Major League Soccer. On Feb. 18, Fuego will play the USL’s Sacramento Republic FC in the third annual Highway 99 Derby.
I’m really looking forward to playing against the Fresno Fuego They always put a good team on the field and have an excellent supporters group.
Ian Russell, head coach of Reno 1868 FC
Both matches kick off at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at FresnoFuego.com and the stadium box office, starting $10 for adults and $7 for youths.
Similarly to the Fuego, the Reno franchise will play at Greater Nevada Field, the ballpark of the Reno Aces. The Aces are a Pacific Coast League divisional rival of the Fresno Grizzlies, the main tenant of Chukchansi Park.
FRESNO FUEGO PRESEASON
- Feb. 4, 3-0 vs. Central Valley All-Stars
- Feb. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- March 4, 7 p.m. vs. Reno 1868 FC
Comments