Fresno City’s Eric Solberg honored as national soccer Coach of the Year

Fresno City College’s Eric Solberg picked up his Coach of the Year award Friday at the National Soccer Coaches’ Association of America Convention in Los Angeles.
Solberg, 53, announced as the Junior College Division III Men’s winner in December, was one of five coaches acknowledged at the association’s awards banquet.
This past season, Solberg’s 18th, his Rams went 19-1-5 overall and finished as the state championship runner-up. Fresno City lost the title game in penalty kicks to Mt. San Antonio on Dec. 4.
Our National Coach of Year, Eric Solberg! @13soleyfcc #FresnoCity pic.twitter.com/vZK2MLXDKM— FCC Men's Soccer (@FCCRamsSoccer) January 14, 2017
The Rams went unbeaten through their first 18 matches en route to their second state title game appearance under Solberg.
It is the second NSCAA National Coach of the Year award in three years for Fresno City. Women’s coach Oliver Germond won in 2014.
Lynn Williams starts another U.S. camp – Fresno native Lynn Williams and 28 other players opened the first U.S. women’s national team training camp of the year Friday evening at StubHub Center in Carson.
It’s the second camp for the former Bullard High and Pepperdine standout, who made her USWNT debut in October after a championship run with the National Women’s Soccer League’s Western New York Flash. She was named the league’s MVP.
The 23-year-old is one of seven forwards competing for a roster spot ahead of the SheBelieves Cup in March, team coach Jill Ellis told U.S. Soccer.
“For the ones who have performed well, we will continue to see them,” national team coach Jill Ellis was quoted in a Q&A at www.ussoccer.com/.
“It’s a tough environment to come into and to stay in. It’s still early, but at this point they’ve earned further investment. They all bring hard work and good attitudes and that helps our environment. We will continue to give deserving players opportunities, and consistent performances both in our environment and with their clubs are key.”
Once Williams rejoins her professional club, it will be headed for a new home. The Flash announced last week they will be moving for the upcoming season, renamed the North Carolina Courage and based in the Raleigh suburb of Cary.
Very sad to be leaving WNY and the amazing fans, but excited for the next chapter @TheNCCourage. NC get ready!!— Lynn Williams (@lynnraenie) January 9, 2017
Reedley JC adds women’s team – Reedley College has announced it will field a women’s soccer team for the 2017 fall season.
The Tigers are the second local junior college to begin a women’s program in less than a year. Last fall, Clovis Community College fielded its first men’s and women’s programs. Reedley anticipates hiring a coach by early spring. The Tigers will play in the Central Valley Conference, alongside perennial power Fresno City, with the preseason beginning in August.
Interested players should contact Athletic Director Javier Renteria at 559-638-0300 or fill out a player-inquiry form at reedleycollege.edu.
