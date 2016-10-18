Chivas, Leon will clash in Fresno next month in Liga MX friendly

Mexican soccer will return to downtown Fresno next month when Liga MX clubs Chivas de Guadalajara and León FC square off for an exhibition during FIFA’s international match window.
Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Chukchansi Park.
Chivas drew a then-stadium-record 16,821 fans in a 1-1 draw against Atlas in July 2015. Two months later, the Fresno Grizzlies’ Taco Truck Throwdown event drew 16,916.
A crowd of 16,126 turned out for a 2012 friendly between Mexican clubs Club América and Chiapas F.C.
León, while not as popular as Chivas, will make its third stop in three years to Chukchansi Park and always has been welcomed by a large fan base that extends from the club’s home state of Guanajuato. León played in front of about 10,000 against Atlas in 2013, drew 15,000-plus against Cruz Azul in March 2015, and played in front of more than 7,000 in a 2-1 loss to Atlas on March 24.
Both clubs may be without some players because of a World Cup qualifier between Mexico and the U.S. on Nov. 11 in Columbus, Ohio.
Tickets for the Chivas-Leon friendly, including a service fee, range from $39 to $118 and can be purchased at www.ticketsvip.net, Don Roberto Jewelers and the Chukchansi Park box office.
The match is put on by Latin Entertainment Inc., the promoter that has brought Liga MX teams to Fresno, San Jose and Sacramento.
Fuego tickets available – Tickets are on sale for two Fresno Fuego fall exhibitions, with the first an Oct. 29 match against the Fresno State men’s club.
The cancer-fighting organization Susan G. Komen Central Valley will be the beneficiary of the 7 p.m. match at Chukchansi Park. The match was pushed back a day from its originally scheduled date, the team announced on its Facebook page.
Players will wear pink jerseys, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, that will be sold through a silent auction.
The Fuego will host the National Premier Soccer League’s CD Aguiluchos USA of Oakland on Nov. 5. Aguilochos USA finished 7-4-3 overall in the NPSL and second in the Golden Gate Conference.
Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/FuegoTickets.
Bulldogs’ streak ends – Fresno State’s women’s team saw its home unbeaten streak halted at six Sunday, losing 2-1 to Wyoming in a Mountain West Conference match.
The Cowgirls (8-7-1, 4-4-0) broke a 1-1 tie on Jessie Gentile’s goal in the 69th minute. Freshman forward Julia Glaser scored her fifth goal for the Bulldogs (7-8-1, 2-5-1).
Fresno State plays at Colorado College on Friday and Air Force on Sunday before closing the regular season Oct. 27 with a senior night match against San Jose State.
Angel Moreno
