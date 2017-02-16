Recreation calendar for Feb. 16

Central San Joaquin Valley recreational announcements. Submit your announcements at planitfresno.com. All numbers in the 559 area code unless noted.
BASEBALL
T-ball: City of Selma Recreation and Community Services, boys and girls who will be 4 before Aug. 31 but not 7 before Aug. 31. Registration deadline is March 3, $50. 891-2237.
Umpires wanted: Clovis Unified School area for baseball and softball, Fred Barker 246-3070 or fredbarker57@yahoo.com.
GOLF
Central Valley Junior Golf: 12:30 p.m. Feb. 26 tournament at Madera Municipal Golf Course, 23200 Avenue 17, Madera, 269-6369, www.cvjrgolf.com/. Ages 9-18; parents may caddy. Nine-hole stroke-play tournament.
MARTIAL ARTS
West Clovis Judo Club: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays. Kastner Intermediate. 434-3459, jtakeda@chukajudo.org.
Clovis Judo: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays. Alta Sierra Intermediate. 299-3739.
Japan Ways traditional karate: Mondays-Saturdays. Beginner, intermediate, advanced. 432-7817, japanways.com.
Karazenpo karate: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 225-2199, karazenpofresno.org. $25 monthly.
Karate classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. 101 W. Clinton Ave., 250-6210, Free.
MISCELLANEOUS
Seven Hours on the Razor: 8:30 a.m. March 5, China Peak Mountain Resort, endurance ski event on the Razorback, one of the mountain’s more advanced runs. Fundraiser for Central California Adaptive Sports Center, 7hours.dojiggy.com or 593-2504, $20-$40. Individuals can sponsor participants.
Lawn bowling: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Holmes Playground. 587-1510, 222-4124.
Ice skating: Call for schedule. Gateway Ice Center, 2473 N. Marks Ave., 277-2233, gatewayicecenter.com, $4-$7.50.
Tulare County Trap Club/Shooting: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. 772-2334.
Hike and Yoga: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18, McKenzie Preserve, between Friant and Prather, on the north side of Auberry Road, sierrafoothill.org/events-listing, $15.
Boling Gap Table Top Hike: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 25, McKenzie Preserve, between Friant and Prather, on the north side of Auberry Road, sierrafoothill.org/events-listing, $5.
Yoga, Wine & Vines: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 259-3286, squareup.com/market/kings-river-winery/item/yoga-and-wine, $18-$20.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball: All ages, skills welcome. 834-2688.
City of Visalia league: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, 18 and older at Plaza Park. $35. 713-4365, jcoyne@ci.visalia.ca.us.
RUGBY
Central Valley Rugby Foundation: U10, U12, U14 teams in Fresno and Clovis. 287-7024, centralcaliforniarugbyfoundation.com.
Clovis Rugby Club: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays through May. Bicentennial Park, Clovis. 322-9160.
RUN/WALK
Rotary Ten Chocolate Run: 8 a.m. Feb. 18, Woodward Park Mountain View Shelter, 7775 N. Friant Road, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/RotaryTenChocolateRun, www.fresnosunrise.org, $10-$40.
Let’s Get Physical 5K Run/Walk: 10 a.m. Feb. 25, Fresno State North Gym Annex, www.racemine.com/get-physical-therapy-5k/events/2017/lets-get-physical-5k-2017, $20-$35.
Support Blue 5K/10K: 8 a.m. Feb. 25, Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, 621-2120, runsignup.com/Race/Events/CA/Fresno/SupportBlue, $40-$45.
Rocky Hill Triathlon: 8 a.m. March 11, Exeter, 592-9455, www.rockyhilltriathlon.com, $55-$110.
SOFTBALL
Senior team: Players wanted for 2017 travel tournament schedule, age 60 and older, 800-1464.
