Recreation calendar for Feb. 16

0:33 Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:07 These currant tarts are perfect for Valentine's Day

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:28 Fresno High clinches NYL boys basketball title

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

1:09 Fresno native plays Mario Kart with Twenty One Pilots

2:30 Movie trailer: 'Fist Fight'