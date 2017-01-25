Recreation calendar for Jan. 26

Central San Joaquin Valley recreational announcements. Submit your announcements at planitfresno.com. All numbers in the 559 area code unless noted.
BASEBALL
Umpires wanted: Clovis Unified School area for baseball and softball, Fred Barker 246-3070 or fredbarker57@yahoo.com.
BASKETBALL
2017 Little Grizzlies camp: Boys grades K-8, 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Feb. 4, Central High East Campus, 3535 N. Cornelia Ave., 825-7054, grizzlyboysbasketball.net, $85.
GOLF
Central Valley Junior Golf Tournament: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Fig Garden Golf Club, 7700 N. Van Ness Blvd., 269-6369, www.cvjrgolf.com/. Ages 9-18; parents may caddy. Nine-hole stroke-play tournament.
MARTIAL ARTS
West Clovis Judo Club: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays. Kastner Intermediate. 434-3459, jtakeda@chukajudo.org.
Clovis Judo: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays. Alta Sierra Intermediate. 299-3739.
Japan Ways traditional karate: Mondays-Saturdays. Beginner, intermediate, advanced. 432-7817, japanways.com.
Karazenpo karate: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 225-2199, karazenpofresno.org. $25 monthly.
Karate classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. 101 W. Clinton Ave., 250-6210, Free.
MISCELLANEOUS
Yoga, Wine & Vines: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 259-3286, squareup.com/market/kings-river-winery/item/yoga-and-wine, $20.
Seven Hours on the Razor: 8:30 a.m. March 5, China Peak Mountain Resort, endurance ski event on the Razorback, one of the mountain’s more advanced runs. Fundraiser for Central California Adaptive Sports Center, 7hours.dojiggy.com or 593-2504, $20-$40. Individuals can sponsor participants.
Lawn bowling: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Holmes Playground. 587-1510, 222-4124.
Ice skating: Call for schedule. Gateway Ice Center, 2473 N. Marks Ave., 277-2233, gatewayicecenter.com, $4-$7.50.
Tulare County Trap Club/Shooting: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. 772-2334.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball: All ages, skills welcome. 834-2688.
City of Visalia league: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, 18 and older at Plaza Park. $35. 713-4365, jcoyne@ci.visalia.ca.us.
RUGBY
Central Valley Rugby Foundation: U10, U12, U14 teams in Fresno and Clovis. 287-7024, centralcaliforniarugbyfoundation.com.
Clovis Rugby Club: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays through May. Bicentennial Park, Clovis. 322-9160.
RUN/WALK
M*A*S*H Team Training: Saturdays through Feb. 11, Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, 324-1255, in preparation for California Classic Half-Marathon, mashrunners.org/index.php/californiaclassic.
Sycamore Island run/walk: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 29, 5K and 10K at Sycamore Island, 39664 Avenue 7 1/2, Madera, 248-8480, www.riverparkway.org/index.php/calendar/icalrepeat.detail/2017/01/29/677/-/sycamore-island-5k-and-10k-run-walk, $40.
Hanford Cow Run: 8 a.m. Feb. 5, half marathon and 5K across from Frontier Elementary on North Mustang Drive in Hanford, www.hanfordcowrun.com, $45-$85.
Fresno Valentine Run: 8 a.m. Feb. 12, 2-mile run and 5K at Woodward Park Group Activity Area, 7775 N. Friant Road, sierracascades.com/?page=valentine2017.htm, $15-$40.
Rotary Ten Chocolate Run: 8 a.m. Feb. 18, Woodward Park Mountain View Shelter, 7775 N. Friant Road, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/RotaryTenChocolateRun, www.fresnosunrise.org, $10-$40.
SOCCER
Women’s team camp: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29, Clovis Community College, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 916-6447, www.cloviscollege.edu, $15, includes T-shirt.
SOFTBALL
Senior team: Players wanted for 2017 travel tournament schedule, age 60 and older, 800-1464.
