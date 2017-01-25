Recreation Calendar

January 25, 2017

Recreation calendar for Jan. 26

The Fresno Bee

Central San Joaquin Valley recreational announcements. Submit your announcements at planitfresno.com. All numbers in the 559 area code unless noted.

BASEBALL

Umpires wanted: Clovis Unified School area for baseball and softball, Fred Barker 246-3070 or fredbarker57@yahoo.com.

BASKETBALL

2017 Little Grizzlies camp: Boys grades K-8, 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Feb. 4, Central High East Campus, 3535 N. Cornelia Ave., 825-7054, grizzlyboysbasketball.net, $85.

GOLF

Central Valley Junior Golf Tournament: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Fig Garden Golf Club, 7700 N. Van Ness Blvd., 269-6369, www.cvjrgolf.com/. Ages 9-18; parents may caddy. Nine-hole stroke-play tournament.

MARTIAL ARTS

West Clovis Judo Club: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays. Kastner Intermediate. 434-3459, jtakeda@chukajudo.org.

Clovis Judo: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays. Alta Sierra Intermediate. 299-3739.

Japan Ways traditional karate: Mondays-Saturdays. Beginner, intermediate, advanced. 432-7817, japanways.com.

Karazenpo karate: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 225-2199, karazenpofresno.org. $25 monthly.

Karate classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. 101 W. Clinton Ave., 250-6210, Free.

MISCELLANEOUS

Yoga, Wine & Vines: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 259-3286, squareup.com/market/kings-river-winery/item/yoga-and-wine, $20.

Seven Hours on the Razor: 8:30 a.m. March 5, China Peak Mountain Resort, endurance ski event on the Razorback, one of the mountain’s more advanced runs. Fundraiser for Central California Adaptive Sports Center, 7hours.dojiggy.com or 593-2504, $20-$40. Individuals can sponsor participants.

Lawn bowling: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Holmes Playground. 587-1510, 222-4124.

Ice skating: Call for schedule. Gateway Ice Center, 2473 N. Marks Ave., 277-2233, gatewayicecenter.com, $4-$7.50.

Tulare County Trap Club/Shooting: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. 772-2334.

PICKLEBALL

Pickleball: All ages, skills welcome. 834-2688.

City of Visalia league: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, 18 and older at Plaza Park. $35. 713-4365, jcoyne@ci.visalia.ca.us.

RUGBY

Central Valley Rugby Foundation: U10, U12, U14 teams in Fresno and Clovis. 287-7024, centralcaliforniarugbyfoundation.com.

Clovis Rugby Club: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays through May. Bicentennial Park, Clovis. 322-9160.

RUN/WALK

M*A*S*H Team Training: Saturdays through Feb. 11, Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, 324-1255, in preparation for California Classic Half-Marathon, mashrunners.org/index.php/californiaclassic.

Sycamore Island run/walk: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 29, 5K and 10K at Sycamore Island, 39664 Avenue 7 1/2, Madera, 248-8480, www.riverparkway.org/index.php/calendar/icalrepeat.detail/2017/01/29/677/-/sycamore-island-5k-and-10k-run-walk, $40.

Hanford Cow Run: 8 a.m. Feb. 5, half marathon and 5K across from Frontier Elementary on North Mustang Drive in Hanford, www.hanfordcowrun.com, $45-$85.

Fresno Valentine Run: 8 a.m. Feb. 12, 2-mile run and 5K at Woodward Park Group Activity Area, 7775 N. Friant Road, sierracascades.com/?page=valentine2017.htm, $15-$40.

Rotary Ten Chocolate Run: 8 a.m. Feb. 18, Woodward Park Mountain View Shelter, 7775 N. Friant Road, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/RotaryTenChocolateRun, www.fresnosunrise.org, $10-$40.

SOCCER

Women’s team camp: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29, Clovis Community College, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 916-6447, www.cloviscollege.edu, $15, includes T-shirt.

SOFTBALL

Senior team: Players wanted for 2017 travel tournament schedule, age 60 and older, 800-1464.

